Ransom Snags MadeinTYO To Produce His 3-Track EP "SMOKE & MIRRORS"

Prolific underground New Jersey rapper Ransom has worked with plenty of talented producers before, but MadeinTYO might be the most interesting one of them all. While the latter was never a massive mainstream figure, the Honolulu, Hawaii born was closer to that mark than Ransom has ever been. The Atlanta based MC is known for breaking into stardom with songs like "Uber Everywhere", "Skateboard P", and "I Want". All of these are far cries from the grittiness of the East Coast underground scene. So, when this surprise EP, SMOKE & MIRRORS, was announced just a couple of days ago, seeing MadeinTYO was a surprise. For those who have been following Ransom, you know that this is the second project for him this year. Beforehand, him and Harry Fraud teamed up for Lavish Misery.