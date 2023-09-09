Ransom Calls On Fellow New Yorkers 38 Spesh And Che Noir For “Scape Goats”

New York's lyrical rappers' pool is gargantuan. Three of the superior talents come together to form an Avengers-like team on this new East Coast cut from Ransom, 38 Spesh, and Che Noir. Ransom is the headliner here, with 38 and Noir joining him to spit some incredible bars. What is also cool about this single is that Ransom splits each verse with his features. He and 38 tag team the first verse and then he works with the female MC on the backend.

It creates a fun dynamic and shows how Ransom fits perfectly alongside each rapper. Good luck deciding on who takes the gold medal for best performance. All three provide tremendous wordplay and command of their flows. The beat is made by Prophecy and it has a grand feel with its string sections.

Read More: Lil Kim Lands “Ebony” Cover, Fans Hardly Recognize Rap Legend

Listen To "Scape Goats" From Ransom, 38 Spesh, And Che Noir

This is not the trio's first time together, however. "Table For 3" is another great effort from them. For 38 Spesh, this is just another feather in the cap for him in 2023. He continues to keep busy with this being his second release of this weekend. His collaboration with Buffalo, New York coke rapper Conway the Machine is a great release as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new track "Scape Goats" from Ransom, 38 Spesh, and Che Noir? Is this one of the best singles of the year? Do you like the style of Ransom rapping each verse with both features? Which rapper had the best performance here? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With all of that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Smoke the stardom a fast thinker just made me slow to karma

I paint a canvas with weapons it's like a poem for artists

Erase n***** when it's lead at ya

Bloodshed after done turned funerals to a Met Gala

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes After Yung Bleu And His Brother, Claims Their “Karma” Is Coming