Che Noir has never been one to compromise her skills, whether she’s working the boards as a producer or stepping in front of the microphone. Though 2021 was rather silent, safe for a few guest verses, she emerged stronger than ever this year. She kicked things off with Careful What You Wish For alongside Jynx716. Then, she blessed fans with her critically acclaimed opus, Food For Thought.

This week, she followed it up with her latest project, The Last Remnants, a 9-track opus that finds her trading bars with equally formidable MCs. The Last Remnants boasts appearances from some of her frequent collaborators such as 38 Spesh, Ransom, Elcamino, Klass Murda, Benny The Butcher, and Jynx716. Surprisingly, the project doesn’t include any production from Che, like her previous efforts.

“Fun fact: I didn’t produce any beats on this one. I recorded this project 3 years ago in a week. But Lately & art of patience were written during my food for thought sessions,” she tweeted after the project dropped.

The Last Remnants is an excellent addition to her catalog following an incredibly productive year. Press play on the project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.