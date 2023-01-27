Ransom
- SongsRansom, Harry Fraud, & Boldy James Collide For Luxurious "Live From The Roxy"The producing legend teams up with two of the best lyrical talents in the game. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentLil Tecca Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDelve into Lil Tecca's net worth of $3M in 2024, understand his rapid rise in the music scene, and explore his impact on the rap industry.By Jake Skudder
- SongsRansom Lives Up To Drake's Challenge, Freestyles Over "Evil Ways" InstrumentalRansom drops a questionable bar about Josh Giddey on it. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRansom Unleashes His Third Project Of The Year With "SPOIL THE ROD, SPARE THE CHILD"This is the rapper's third project of 2023.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRansom Calls On Fellow New Yorkers 38 Spesh And Che Noir For "Scape Goats"All three rappers go off. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRansom & Nicholas Craven's "Deleted Scenes 2" EP ReviewRansom and Nicholas Craven's "Deleted Scenes 2" is a five track EP that showcases the rapper's strengths but not Craven's full potential.By Paul Barnes
- Original ContentWho is Lil Tecca?Get to know more about rising rapper Lil Tecca.By Josh Megson
- MusicDef Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says RansomRansom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, "Nah, that will never work."By Erika Marie