Dave East & Ransom Enlist 22Gz For Haunting Track "MAYHEM"

New York tri-state area rappers Dave East and Ransom are joining forces for a joint album. "The Final Call" arrives on February 21. Ahead of the album's release, the duo shared the lead single. "Mayhem" is the name of the track, featuring 22Gz, another New York City based artist. It's a strong track, with all three rappers giving inspired verses. The track, produced by V Don, features the same sample as Jadakiss and Styles P's legendary New York anthem "We Gonna Make it." Alchemist's usage of the sample leads to a more upbeat production that still goes off at parties to this day. V Don's vision takes the sample and makes a more sinister-sounding track with it.

Ransom and Dave East deliver winding verses, with Ransom's verse being full of bars about the streets and topical references to Diddy and Donald Trump. Dave East, who's been independent for his entire career, urges rappers to avoid major record labels, calling them "plantations." 22Gz delivers an impassioned verse, sounding motivated by the change from his typical drill stylings to the Griselda-adjacent sounds of a V Don beat. The three of them sound comfortable on a track together. "MAYHEM" does inspire confidence in the quality of the Dave East and Ransom album dropping towards the end of the month. Give it a listen below.

Dave East & Ransom - "MAYHEM" (feat. 22Gz)

Quotable Lyrics: