Dave East & Ransom Tease Their Joint Project Again With The Release Of "THE MOSQUE"

Dave and Ransom had only recently begun to work together, but they see something special in each other.

Your life is known as a fairy tale to most writers (It is) We share no likeness, if crime pays, then the flow's priceless (Ha) I've said my peace on every known crisis (Yes) And beheaded rappers talkin' 'bout jewelry, they know how cold ice is (Nah) No diapers, shittin' on n****s I know that won't like this (Ah) No 'itis, but you full of sh*t for thinkin' you so righteous (Just don't)

Over the last several years, each of them has worked with producers or other rappers multiple times per year. So, when they announced their first-ever joint tape, The Final Call, last Friday, we could see the potential. Dave East and Ransom got the ball rolling with "MAYHEM." It's a sinister track with haunting string sections, transcendent background vocals, and vivid street lyricism. The latter is all over their second teaser "THE MOSQUE," but the beat takes a slightly jazzier and soulful turn. Here, Dave and Ransom are praying for those who they are hunting down but also paying tribute to those they've lost. The Final Call arrives February 21.

Dave East and Ransom do share quite a bit in common when you think about it. Both are lyrically inclined MCs as they can be great storytellers or come up with sticky rhyme scheme if need be. It also helps that they are each from the East Coast (New York specifically), so they share that sonic background. Moreover, Dave East and Ransom have earned their flowers as two of the most consistent in the underground-esque scene. Finally, they also are very good at working with others on projects.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.