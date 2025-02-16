Dave East & Ransom Tease Their Joint Project Again With The Release Of "THE MOSQUE"

Dave East and Ransom do share quite a bit in common when you think about it. Both are lyrically inclined MCs as they can be great storytellers or come up with sticky rhyme scheme if need be. It also helps that they are each from the East Coast (New York specifically), so they share that sonic background. Moreover, Dave East and Ransom have earned their flowers as two of the most consistent in the underground-esque scene. Finally, they also are very good at working with others on projects.
Over the last several years, each of them has worked with producers or other rappers multiple times per year. So, when they announced their first-ever joint tape, The Final Call, last Friday, we could see the potential. Dave East and Ransom got the ball rolling with "MAYHEM." It's a sinister track with haunting string sections, transcendent background vocals, and vivid street lyricism. The latter is all over their second teaser "THE MOSQUE," but the beat takes a slightly jazzier and soulful turn. Here, Dave and Ransom are praying for those who they are hunting down but also paying tribute to those they've lost. The Final Call arrives February 21.
Dave East & Ransom "THE MOSQUE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Your life is known as a fairy tale to most writers (It is)
We share no likeness, if crime pays, then the flow's priceless (Ha)
I've said my peace on every known crisis (Yes)
And beheaded rappers talkin' 'bout jewelry, they know how cold ice is (Nah)
No diapers, shittin' on n****s I know that won't like this (Ah)
No 'itis, but you full of sh*t for thinkin' you so righteous (Just don't)