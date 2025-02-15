Drake Makes His Grand Full-Length Return On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Drizzy is back.

If you were too busy celebrating Valentine's Day this weekend to catch up with new hip-hop this week, then our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best of those. Of course, the blockbuster event this week is Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, even though it takes on more of an R&B flavor. Still, solo Drizzy cuts like "GIMME A HUG" see him return to rap banger territory, whereas collabs like "SOMETHING ABOUT YOU" are much icier counterparts that show off their vocal chemistry. If you love OVO, there's something big for you here.

Speaking of new albums, another big one emerged this week in the form of Westside Gunn's 12, on which the track "OUTLANDER" is a highlight. Thanks to atmospheric horn samples, the Griselda MC's boisterous and often vicious proclamations and ad-libs, and a calming instrumental outro, it's a pretyt gratifying cut amid a raw and blunt tracklist. Also, there are plenty of notable lines on here that play with Gunn's typical humor and specific references.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

However, if you want something a little more bouncy, melodic, and romantically frustrated, look no further than Offset's new single, "Ten." A lot of people have speculated about whether or not he shaded his ex wife Cardi B on this cut, but more importantly, it's a pretty different version of the former Migo than what we usually hear. The record's opening moments kick things off with a dembow rhythm before settling into a moody trap space, and it's a surprisingly mellow cut with a more measured performance on the mic. We can't say the same about Jack Harlow's new cut "Set You Free," but that's because his charismatic expressions and smooth production on it have always been a part of his best songs.

As for more hard-hitting bangers in hip-hop this week, Gucci Mane came through with a grimy and minimalist new single, "Preference." It's Guwop like you've always known him, but the piano line adds a nice lightness to the cut. Before we head out, we'd be remiss not to mention AJ Tracey's Jorja Smith collab "Crush," whose intoxicating and addictive grime and jungle-backed creativities have social media in a chokehold.

