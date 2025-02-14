On His Birthday, Gucci Mane Ain't Got No "Preference"

To celebrate his 45th birthday, GWAOP gifts fans with his care-fee new single, "Preference." The new track celebrates the Atlanta rap star's longevity in music. He clarifies with fans that no matter his age, he will continue to deliver the slickest rhymes that made him a generational star. Remaining true to himself, he remains one of the most popular artists in Southern Hip-Hop. "Preference" is produced by longtime collaborator, Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

Fans love new Gucci Mane and "Preference." A social media user commented, "I appreciate Gucci sticking to the Gucci sound. The pressure to “evolve” has some people leaving the sound we fell in love with. Everybody don’t have to rap the same. Let’s have some diversity." Another commented, "Say what y’all want, but I like it. He wasn’t talking about trapping, he was talking about all the stuff he can afford because he’s rich."

"Preference" follows Gucci Mane's sixteenth album, Breathe of Fresh Air, released in 2023. The album marked Gucci's evolution in music. He switched to an introspective flow after acquiring a huge fanbase for his young, wild, and reckless approach. Now mature, he reflects on the tragic losses of peers, along with the incarcerations of proteges, influenced this shift. He expressed a desire to move away from narratives centered on violence, aiming for more meaningful content. In his next, fans can expect a happier GWAOP, enjoying marriage and fatherhood.

"Preference" - Gucci Mane

Quotable Lyrics

I'm flying down on national, I'm drivin' kinda irrational (Drivin' around)
I'm feeling real fantastical, my Classical Grand National
My bitch ain't even no actress but she acting all dramatical
The bitch done got emotional, start acting all irradical
How you gon' compеte with me? You pulled up in a Challеnger
My car ain't got three seats, I'm in the middle with two passengers

