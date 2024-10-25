Gucci Mane And Sexyy Red Link Up For Bouncy Single "You Don't Love Me"

They sound great together.

Gucci Mane and Sexyy Red are musically compatible in too many ways to count. Sexyy Red grew up listening to Gucci, and both have a knack for making catchy, anthemic trap bangers. Sexyy literally has a song called "Female Gucci Mane." It was only a matter of time before these two hopped on a song, and we can happily confirm that "You Don't Love Me" delivers on the hype. The song is built around a catchy, guitar-based instrumental. It sounds retro in a lot of ways, but without veering into dated territory.

Gucci Mane takes center stage with his opening verse. There's a lose connectivity to the chorus and the verses in terms of a story, but "You Don't Love Me" is all about the vibes. Gucci Mane sounds smooth as ever over the aforementioned riff. Sexyy Red handles the hyped-up chorus, and her delivery makes for a nice change of pace from Gucci's mellow sound. She also takes over the song during the second verse, and does her typically Sexyy Red thing. It's going to sound good blasting out of speakers, which is what both Gucci and Sexyy are going for. We love it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a virgin (Uh)
Never got close enough
Cell phone blowin' up, but I'm waiting
For the right person (Uh)

