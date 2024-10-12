Tia Kemp Continues To Accuse Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir

BYCaroline Fisher213 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
‚ÄúOur Community First Action Inc.‚Äù Concert
PONTIAC, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Rick Ross performs onstage during the “Our Community First Action Inc.” Detroit Concert at The Crofoot on September 17, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Tia Kemp is not backing down.

Tia Kemp never fails to have something shocking to accuse her ex, Rick Ross, of. Needless to say, her recent appearance on Unwine With Tasha K was no exception. At one point in the episode, the gossip blogger asked Kemp to elaborate on her allegation that Ross slept with Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir while the rapper was in jail.

According to her, she watched Ka'oir allegedly pick Rick Ross up from his house herself. "I seen it with my own eyes when she was wearing that blue lipstick and mohawk and all that," she alleged. "When she came over there when Gucci was in jail and she came to pick him up from the house."

Read More: Tia Kemp Alleges That Rick Ross Talked Smack About Diddy Before Arrest

Tia Kemp On Unwine With Tasha K

This isn't the first fans have heard of this story, however. In January of this year, she told the same story on Instagram Live. “Gucci Mane, he f*cked Keyshia Ka’oir while you was in prison,” Kemp alleged. “I seen her pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls-Royce she was driving. It was a white one. This the truth though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. I don’t give a f*ck. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth. ‘Cause he told me he done f*cked all these n****s h*es.”

At the time, Ka'oir shut these accusations down on her Instagram Story. “Ain’t neva had no dealings with Rick Ross PERIOD!" she wrote. "Keep my name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all!… Medication needed.” What do you think of Tia Kemp continuing to accuse Rick Ross of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Airs Out Fake Friends At Toronto Club After Future, Rick Ross & Kendrick Lamar Battle

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...