Tia Kemp Continues To Accuse Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir

Tia Kemp is not backing down.

Tia Kemp never fails to have something shocking to accuse her ex, Rick Ross, of. Needless to say, her recent appearance on Unwine With Tasha K was no exception. At one point in the episode, the gossip blogger asked Kemp to elaborate on her allegation that Ross slept with Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir while the rapper was in jail.

According to her, she watched Ka'oir allegedly pick Rick Ross up from his house herself. "I seen it with my own eyes when she was wearing that blue lipstick and mohawk and all that," she alleged. "When she came over there when Gucci was in jail and she came to pick him up from the house."

Tia Kemp On Unwine With Tasha K

This isn't the first fans have heard of this story, however. In January of this year, she told the same story on Instagram Live. “Gucci Mane, he f*cked Keyshia Ka’oir while you was in prison,” Kemp alleged. “I seen her pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls-Royce she was driving. It was a white one. This the truth though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. I don’t give a f*ck. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth. ‘Cause he told me he done f*cked all these n****s h*es.”