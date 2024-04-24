Is Keyshia Ka’Oir Pregnant? Gucci Mane’s Wife Addresses Rumors

Keyshia Ka'Oir never shies away from flaunting her big happy family on social media, and lately, her followers have grown suspicious that it's about to get even bigger. There's been speculation that the entrepreneur is pregnant with another baby, only about a year after welcoming their youngest, a daughter named Iceland. She decided to address the rumors during a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, making her family plans extremely clear.

"No, I am not pregnant, y'all are cr*zy. I'm done having kids. I am done, honey," she said. Obviously, Ka'Oir doesn't see any more little ones in her future. After all, she already has five of her own to worry about. She shares two of her children with Gucci Mane, plus three from a previous relationship. She also has her plate full with her cosmetics, hair, and fitness companies.

Read More: Tia Kemp All Smiles After Accusing Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane's Wife

Keyshia Ka'Oir Confirms She's Not Pregnant, Says She's "Done" Having Kids

Ka'Oir's celebrity status also often puts her at risk of inadvertently becoming involved in drama, as evidenced by an incident in January. Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp took to social media to put him on blast, accusing him of sleeping with Ka'Oir while Gucci was in prison. The KA'OIR COSMETICS CEO was quick to shut her down, however, and to throw some shade Kemp's way for the outlandish allegations.

“Ain’t neva had no dealings with Rick Ross PERIOD!" she said in response to Kemp's claims. "Keep my name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all!… Medication needed.” What do you think of Keyshia Ka'Oir confirming that she and Gucci Mane are not expecting another child? What about her revealing that she's done having kids altogether? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Keyshia Ka'Oir Addresses Allegations She Slept With Rick Ross While Gucci Mane Was In Prison

[Via]