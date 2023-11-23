Gucci Mane's Wife Reunites With Stolen Lamborghini After Cash Reward Offer

Less than 24 hours after Keyshia Ka'oir offered a cash reward for a stolen Lamborghini of hers on Wednesday (November 22), she reunited with her pink Urus. Moreover, Gucci Mane's wife shared an image of the car in question alongside a truck in the middle of the night. "Got my back back!" she wrote in her Instagram post's caption. "Thanks to everyone that assisted. If they know what I know park that truck on the street & walk away [crying-laughing emoji] [sunglass face emoji]." That last part seemed like a bit of a threat, so hopefully nothing violent went down in the pursuit of this vehicle.

"MY PINK LAMBO WAS STOLEN IN MIAMI!” Keyshia Ka'oir previously announced on social media. “IF U SEE HER DM ME! I GOT SOME $$$$$ #miami #FortLauderdale #Westpalmbeach #Florida PLEASE SHARE." What's curious is that a similar situation happened to NBA YoungBoy's mother recently. He was also there to support his mom, just like Gucci Mane supported his wife throughout this, to which extent we're not sure. Regardless, it points to how much luxury can make you a target these days, especially when you associated with to a famous artist.

Gucci Mane's Wife Gets Her Urus Back

Given his new album Breath Of Fresh Air, Guwop is actually thinking a lot about how he can better support his family. "I was like, basically, I’ma roll this album out, and this gon’ be the discography of Gucci in 2023, with my little girl, and my boy," Gucci Mane told Streetz Atlanta. "So now when I look back 10 years from now, I say, 'Okay, this where I was at.' These the songs I made, this is what was on my mind, and that’s where Breath of Fresh Air [comes from], like, take your time.

"Enjoy your family," he continued. "And just express that instead of like, talking about — not even the same stuff I talk about — but the same stuff I hear people talk about. Show people you can talk about other things, you know what I’m saying? It’s cool to have a family. It’s cool to have dinner at home." For more news and the latest updates on Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir, keep checking in with HNHH.

