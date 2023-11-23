Gucci Mane's Wife Reunites With Stolen Lamborghini After Cash Reward Offer

After Keyshia Ka'oir warned folks that things were going to get ugly, it seems like whoever read her messages knew they had to act.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Backstage

Less than 24 hours after Keyshia Ka'oir offered a cash reward for a stolen Lamborghini of hers on Wednesday (November 22), she reunited with her pink Urus. Moreover, Gucci Mane's wife shared an image of the car in question alongside a truck in the middle of the night. "Got my back back!" she wrote in her Instagram post's caption. "Thanks to everyone that assisted. If they know what I know park that truck on the street & walk away [crying-laughing emoji] [sunglass face emoji]." That last part seemed like a bit of a threat, so hopefully nothing violent went down in the pursuit of this vehicle.

"MY PINK LAMBO WAS STOLEN IN MIAMI!” Keyshia Ka'oir previously announced on social media. “IF U SEE HER DM ME! I GOT SOME $$$$$ #miami #FortLauderdale #Westpalmbeach #Florida PLEASE SHARE." What's curious is that a similar situation happened to NBA YoungBoy's mother recently. He was also there to support his mom, just like Gucci Mane supported his wife throughout this, to which extent we're not sure. Regardless, it points to how much luxury can make you a target these days, especially when you associated with to a famous artist.

Read More: Gucci Mane Day Officially Declared In Atlanta

Gucci Mane's Wife Gets Her Urus Back

Given his new album Breath Of Fresh Air, Guwop is actually thinking a lot about how he can better support his family. "I was like, basically, I’ma roll this album out, and this gon’ be the discography of Gucci in 2023, with my little girl, and my boy," Gucci Mane told Streetz Atlanta. "So now when I look back 10 years from now, I say, 'Okay, this where I was at.' These the songs I made, this is what was on my mind, and that’s where Breath of Fresh Air [comes from], like, take your time.

"Enjoy your family," he continued. "And just express that instead of like, talking about — not even the same stuff I talk about — but the same stuff I hear people talk about. Show people you can talk about other things, you know what I’m saying? It’s cool to have a family. It’s cool to have dinner at home." For more news and the latest updates on Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Gucci Mane Admits He Wasn’t “In A Healthy Place” When He Got Iconic Ice Cream Face Tattoo

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.