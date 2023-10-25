Gucci Mane Admits He Wasn’t “In A Healthy Place” When He Got Iconic Ice Cream Face Tattoo

Gucci Mane says that he regrets getting his iconic ice cream face tattoo. He reflected on the decision during a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, revealing that he was going through a rough patch at the time.

“I wouldn’t take credit for starting the trend, but I think I definitely made people think it was something cool to do,” he said. “I was going through something when I did it. If I could do it over again, I probably wouldn’t have [done] it.” He added: “People don’t know the backstory to that. I wasn’t in a healthy place at the time. That was just a sporadic thing I did.”

Read More: Gucci Mane Responds To Joe Budden’s Critiques Of His Label Signings

Gucci Mane Performs At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The comments come after the release of Gucci’s new album, Breath of Fresh Air. He previously discussed how the project exemplifies his growth over the years during an interview with Streetz Atlanta. “I wanted to put out an album to be a time capsule of where I’m at in my life right now, so I can look back at it 10 years from now,” he said. “I was like, ‘This gon’ be the discography of Gucci in 2023, with my little girl and my boy.’ So now when I look back 10 years from now, I say, ‘Okay, this where I was at.' That’s where [the title] Breath of Fresh Air [comes from]. Like, take your time, enjoy your family and just express that instead of talking about — not even the same stuff I talk about — but the same stuff I hear people talk about.”

Gucci Mane Reflects On His Face Tattoo

Gucci concluded: “Show people you can talk about other things, you know what I’m saying? It’s cool to have a family. It’s cool to have dinner at home.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Gucci Mane’s Breath of Fresh Air on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Gucci Mane Is Embracing The Role Of The Family Man

[Via]