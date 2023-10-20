Gucci Mane Is Embracing The Role Of The Family Man

Earlier this week, Gucci Man released his new double album Breath Of Fresh Air. The album has a feature-packed tracklist including Lil Baby, Young Dolph, J. Cole, Key Glock, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Roddy RIcch, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, and many more. The album cover sees Gucci standing alongside his family and that's an appropriate image for the album. Thematically he talks a lot about embracing family and fatherhood throughout the project and he's doubled down on those thoughts in interviews.

He sat down with Streetz Atlanta to talk about how his motivation has changed as he's gotten older. “I was like, basically, I’ma roll this album out, and this gon’ be the discography of Gucci in 2023, with my little girl, and my boy. So now when I look back 10 years from now, I say okay, this where I was at," Gucci Mane begins. “These the songs I made, this what was on my mind, and that’s where Breath of Fresh Air, like take your time. Enjoy your family. And just express that instead of like, talking about — not even the same stuff I talk about — but the same stuff I hear people talk about. Show people you can talk about other things, you know what I’m saying? It’s cool to have a family. It’s cool to have dinner at home.” Check out the full interview below.

Gucci Mane On What's Cool About Family

Breath Of Fresh Air is Gucci Mane's first new album since 2021 Ice Daddy. He celebrated the release of the album earlier this week with a special release show in Atlanta. Gucci has become so ingrained in the culture of Atlanta that the city even recently named an entire day after the rapper.

Earlier this week, in conjunction with the release of his new album, Gucci Mane Day was officially declared in Atlanta. October 17 is the rapper's official day going forward in Atlanta. It's the same day that was recently named after Usher in Las Vegas. What do you think of Gucci Mane's thoughts on fatherhood and being a family man? Let us know in the comment section below.

