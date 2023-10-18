Gucci Mane Shuts Down Fan Trying To Rap For Him

One thing that rap fans have consistently associated with Gucci Mane is his willingness to cosign just about anybody. That comes from the amount of shoutouts and occasionally actual collaborations that nearly any rapper can get with Gucci. But that was clearly put to the test recently. During a media appearance, a fan tried to rap for him but got unfortunately shut down. Though the clip is pretty short and doesn't show much, the major beats of the interaction are clear.

Fans in the comments reacted a few different ways. Some cracked jokes as Gucci's willingness to back almost anyone. "I’ll be mad because Gucci just be signing anybody too whatchu mean you ain’t trynna hear me," one of the top comments on the post reads. Others expressed sympathy for the rapper trying to show off his skills. The top comment on the post compares him to another famous rapper who was overlooked at first. "Remember they ignored Kanye, don’t give up, keep going buddy," the comment reads. Check out the full video and various fan reactions below.

Gucci Mane Doesn't Want To Hear Fan Rapping

Earlier this week Gucci Mane released his new album Breath Of Fresh Air. It's a massive 24-track outing that's over 70 minutes long and packed full of high profile features. Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Key Glock, J. Cole, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black are just some of the many artists included as features.

It's the first album he's released since 2021's Ice Daddy. Since then he's dropped two major compilations that combine to add up to well over 100 tracks. Many of the tracks released as singles have already racked up tens of millions of streams and some of the high profile featured verses in particular are drawing praise from fans. What do you think of Gucci Mane's response to a fan trying to rap for him at a recent media event? Let us know in the comment section below.

