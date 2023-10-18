Gucci Mane Day Officially Declared In Atlanta

Yesterday, Gucci Mane released his new album Breath Of Fresh Air, his first new project of 2023. The 24-track album is stacked with material and a number of high profile collaborators show up. Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Key Glock, J. Cole, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black are just a few of the artists who appear on the new album. It's already racking up tens of millions of streams with some of its biggest collaborations and singles.

But that isn't the only thing Gucci is celebrating this week. Alongside the release of the album he also got an official holiday named after him earlier this week. The city of Atlanta officially named October 17 as Gucci Mane day and shared the official proclamation to social media. In the comments fans reacted exactly how you'd expect them to, by cracking jokes. "Imagine saying 'Happy Gucci Mane Day'" one fans commented accompanied by laughing emojis. "They just be declaring any rapper’s days bro I swear," another laughs. Check out the post itself and various fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Gucci Mane Gives Fans One More Single Before Album With “Glizock & Wizop” Featuring Key Glock

Gucci Mane Day Is October 17 In Atlanta

Earlier today, Gucci Mane made waves online for a video of him shutting down a fan trying to rap for him during a media event. The video stuck out to so many people because Gucci is notorious for cosigning almost anyone. Thankfully, in the comments of the clip many stuck up for the rapper in the video and told him to continue grinding.

While Gucci hasn't been quite as prolific as usual recently he did drop two major compilations recently. Together they combine to an impressive amount of material, more than 100 songs. They were framed as the conclusion to his ongoing Icy Boyz series, which also includes his last studio album in 2021. What do you think of Atlanta declaring October 17 as Gucci Mane Day? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Gucci Mane And T.I. Put Their Rivalry Behind Them At His Latest Show: Watch

[Via]