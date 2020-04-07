The Morning Hustle
- MusicGucci Mane Admits He Wasn’t “In A Healthy Place” When He Got Iconic Ice Cream Face TattooGucci Mane says he regrets getting his ice cream face tattoo.By Cole Blake
- GossipLore'l Didn't Call Michael B. Jordan "Corny," New Podcast Audio RevealsNew audio shows that it was actually Lore'l's cohost Dominique who made the comments about the actor and director.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBrent Faiyaz Says He Spent COVID Lockdown Wandering Around NYC & Staying With Random WomenThe "Wasteland" singer admitted he's "famous" for staying with someone for a few weeks immediately after meeting them.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKehlani Doubles Down On "Invasive As F*ck" Comments After "The Morning Hustle" Hosts Defend ThemselvesKehlani is standing their ground.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKehlani Says Their "The Morning Hustle" Interview Was "Cringey And Invasive As F*ck"The mother of one said just a few days ago that she's not interested in doing any more press.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Explains Why She Won't Work With City GirlsNicki Minaj responds to whether she'd work with City Girls in the future. By Aron A.
- MusicAlicia Keys Didn't Know Lil Mama Was On Stage During VMA Moment With Jay-ZIn 2009, Hov and Keys were performing "Empire State of Mind" when Lil Mama surprised them both by crashing their set.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Was "Crushed" After Cedric The Entertainer Allegedly Stole His JokeAccording to Williams, he went to see "Kings of Comedy" all those years ago & watched as the more famous comedian allegedly took his material.By Erika Marie
- MusicH.E.R. Calls Skip Marley "Super Chill" When Asked About Romance RumorsThe Grammy-winning singer had nothing but compliments for her "Slow Down" collaborator.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Explains Why Ari Always Blocks Him On Social MediaAri Fletcher doesn't hesitate to block Moneybagg Yo when things get rough.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMulatto Imagines Nicki Minaj Collab: "Some Bar For Bar Sh*t""When" she's able to hop on a track with the Rap icon, Mulatto wants them both to flex their pen game to the fullest.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Thinks Jeezy Participated In "Verzuz" Out Of "Desperation" To Sell RecordsThe Rap mogul also explained why he doesn't understand the point of "Verzuz" now that we're not under lockdown.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Claims LL Cool J "Allegedly" Wants "Verzuz" Against Jay-Z Or DrakeThe New York icon also says that "everybody would tune into" a "Verzuz" starring him and 50 Cent.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Wishes He Never Cheated On Khloe Kardashian: "She Was Good To Me"In an interview, Odom was also asked if he still had feelings for his ex-wife.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Denies Stealing Design For Fashion Nova CollectionA woman slammed the rapper for allegedly biting her designs and called Meg "disrespectful" following the denial.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYG Recalls Police Storming His Home & Pointing "AKs In My Kid's Face"YG shared a story of the police visiting his home in the middle of the night with their guns drawn.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLecrae Talks Giglio's "White Blessing" Comment: "You Should Just Be Listening"Lecrae reflected once again on the controversial moment where Pastor Louie Giglio called slavery a "White blessing."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLil Baby's Ex Jayda Catches Heat For Saying Kids Ruin RelationshipsLil Baby's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Jayda Cheaves, told her IG followers not to have children because they mess up relationships.By Erika Marie