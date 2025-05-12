Wale Shuts Down Rumor Diddy Dangled Him Over A Balcony

BY Cole Blake 899 Views
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: Wale performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The rumor about an alleged altercation between Wale and Diddy surfaced as the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial gets started.

Wale shut down the idea that he ever got into a physical altercation with Diddy over Cassie as the rapper's criminal trial kicked off in New York City, this week. Appearing on The Morning Hustle, Wale addressed the rumor that the Bad Boy mogul once dangled him over a balcony.

"I never got in an altercation with that man," he said on the show. "I never been in an altercation with nobody in the industry. I've had close calls, but not him. It was made up by somebody whose just trolling." Wale finished by describing the story as "preposterous."

It's not the first time he's denied the validity of the rumor. Back in 2023, his team said in a statement to TMZ: "Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation. He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement." He also described it as the result of "the slow demise of authentic journalism" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Diddy Trial Day 1

As for Diddy's criminal trial, he appeared in court on Monday for the beginning of opening statements. He faces charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The prosecution focused their time on the existence of "another side" of Diddy, as put by attorney Emily A. Johnson. She said: “During this trial you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes. But he didn’t do it alone. He had an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and helped him cover them up," according to The New York Times.

The defense, on the other hand, argued the case is "about love, and jealousy and money," as caught by  Inner City Press. They suggested that Diddy is far from perfect, even referencing his violent assault of Cassie in 2016, but reaffirmed that he is not guilty of the specific crimes of which the government is accusing him.

