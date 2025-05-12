The full jury in Diddy's criminal trial has officially been seated as opening statements are set to begin. The update comes after the defense and the prosecution settled on 12 jurors and 6 alternates earlier in the morning. They had narrowed down the group from a pool of over 45 final candidates. According to TMZ, the group is comprised of jurors 2, 5, 25, 28, 55, 58, 75, 116, 160, 184, 201, 217, 230, 234, 247, 292, 321, and 330 from the selection process.

In the prosecution's opening statements, Emily A. Johnson warned jurors that there is allegedly "another side" to Diddy. “During this trial you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes. But he didn’t do it alone. He had an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and helped him cover them up," she said, as caught by The New York Times.

Johnson also brought up Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who is expected to testify in the trial. She accused Diddy of allegedly "brutally" beating her "countless times," noting one instance where the Bad Boy mogul learned of a relationship she was having with another man and allegedly retaliated violently.

She also argued that the case isn't "about a celebrity’s private sexual preferences." This move was likely in anticipation of Diddy's defense strategy; however, his team hasn't gotten started with their opening statements at the time of publishing.

Diddy Trial Day 1

For day one of Diddy's trial, his family is all in attendance. His mother, Janice Combs, and at least six of his seven children are present, according to CNN. The trial began, last Monday, with the process of jury selection. The group combed throughout hundreds of New Yorkers before this morning's final selection.