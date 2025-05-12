Diddy's Jury Is Officially Seated As Opening Statements Kick Off In Criminal Trial

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)
Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering as his criminal trial is finally underway.

The full jury in Diddy's criminal trial has officially been seated as opening statements are set to begin. The update comes after the defense and the prosecution settled on 12 jurors and 6 alternates earlier in the morning. They had narrowed down the group from a pool of over 45 final candidates. According to TMZ, the group is comprised of jurors 2, 5, 25, 28, 55, 58, 75, 116, 160, 184, 201, 217, 230, 234, 247, 292, 321, and 330 from the selection process.

In the prosecution's opening statements, Emily A. Johnson warned jurors that there is allegedly "another side" to Diddy. “During this trial you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes. But he didn’t do it alone. He had an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and helped him cover them up," she said, as caught by The New York Times.

Johnson also brought up Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who is expected to testify in the trial. She accused Diddy of allegedly "brutally" beating her "countless times," noting one instance where the Bad Boy mogul learned of a relationship she was having with another man and allegedly retaliated violently.

She also argued that the case isn't "about a celebrity’s private sexual preferences." This move was likely in anticipation of Diddy's defense strategy; however, his team hasn't gotten started with their opening statements at the time of publishing.

Read More: Al B Sure Says He's Willing To Testify Against Diddy For Allegedly Putting Him In A Coma

Diddy Trial Day 1

For day one of Diddy's trial, his family is all in attendance. His mother, Janice Combs, and at least six of his seven children are present, according to CNN. The trial began, last Monday, with the process of jury selection. The group combed throughout hundreds of New Yorkers before this morning's final selection.

Authorities originally arrested Diddy back in September of last year. They charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations.

Read More: Diddy Fails To Exclude His iCloud Searches And Other Queries From Trial's Evidence Pool

