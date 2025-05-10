Al B Sure Says He's Willing To Testify Against Diddy For Allegedly Putting Him In A Coma

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Al B Sure Testify Diddy Putting Him In Coma Hip Hop News
July 5, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Albert Joseph Brown III ''Al B Sure'' on stage at the Greek Theater. Mandatory Credit: Scott Mitchell/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Al B Sure also made it clear he does not believe his former partner Kim Porter really died of pneumonia, casting more suspicion on Diddy.

Al B Sure recently appeared on Fox 5's Good Day New York, where he talked about his upcoming book, his coma from 2022, and his many accusations against Diddy. For those unaware, the singer has a key connection to Sean Combs, as they both dated Kim Porter and share children with her.

During this specific exchange obtained by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter., Al B. Sure! explained that his organ failure was "mysterious and out of the blue." He also revealed people clowned his accusations of sex trafficking against Sean Combs years before his scandal of allegations began.

Eventually, the new jack swing performer got around to the topic of his relationship with Kim Porter, saying she often warned him about industry dangers. In fact, this is one of the reasons why Al thinks Porter did not actually die of pneumonia.

He says she was "in the best of health" right before her passing. Apparently, the Boston native was at a Netflix event with Diddy, Kim Porter, and the kids. Porter allegedly warned him to stop teasing Combs while at this event. Although Al B Sure did not explicitly accuse Diddy of being behind her death, he believes there should be an investigation into it.

Read More: Al B Sure Claims Kim Porter Kept Diary About Diddy’s Alleged Crimes

Al B Sure Book

Elsewhere, the 56-year-old said many networks approached him to tell his story, but he decided to tell his own. He will release his new memoir Do You Believe Me Now? later this year covering all these topics and many more.

"I have no interest in speaking about another man," Al B Sure said of Diddy. "But I will speak about where our paths cross and what's most relevant. Unfortunately, even with Sean being incarcerated, that's not a celebration. There's no celebration in it. First and foremost, there's way too much collateral damage. In many, many ways."

However, Al doesn't blame the Bad Boy mogul for this damage, but rather the industry for allowing it to fester. He said "there's no one person that's in charge," and clarified Diddy is not pursuing legal action against him to his knowledge.

Also, Quincy Brown's father clarified that he didn't volunteer to testify at the Diddy trial, but rather received a subpoena. He did say he's absolutely willing to testify, and that folks have put a bounty on his head before to try to silence him.

Finally, Al B Sure publicly stated for the first time that he believes Sean Combs or someone associated with him had something to do with his organ failure and coma. This comes after months of rumors and insinuations. "I'm the only one who spoke up, and I'm the only one left alive," he remarked.

Read More: Diddy Documentary's New Trailer Features Al B. Sure! And Other Alleged Insiders

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
National Urban League Conference Legacy Leadership Luncheon &amp; Awards Music Al B Sure Claims Kim Porter Kept Diary About Diddy’s Alleged Crimes 1.7K
Entertainment: Al B. Sure! Music Al B Sure Claims Diddy Doc From 50 Cent Will Explain His Coma 1.6K
Annual Oscars Weekend Influencers Brunch: Beats, Bars, &amp; Cinema, A Celebration Of Hip Hop's Influence On Hollywood Music Al B Sure Receives Warning From Author Of Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir 5.5K
The Kings And Queens Of New Jack Swing Relationships Al B Sure Theorizes That Diddy’s Ex, Kim Porter, Was Murdered 7.1K