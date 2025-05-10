Al B Sure recently appeared on Fox 5's Good Day New York, where he talked about his upcoming book, his coma from 2022, and his many accusations against Diddy. For those unaware, the singer has a key connection to Sean Combs, as they both dated Kim Porter and share children with her.

During this specific exchange obtained by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter., Al B. Sure! explained that his organ failure was "mysterious and out of the blue." He also revealed people clowned his accusations of sex trafficking against Sean Combs years before his scandal of allegations began.

Eventually, the new jack swing performer got around to the topic of his relationship with Kim Porter, saying she often warned him about industry dangers. In fact, this is one of the reasons why Al thinks Porter did not actually die of pneumonia.

He says she was "in the best of health" right before her passing. Apparently, the Boston native was at a Netflix event with Diddy, Kim Porter, and the kids. Porter allegedly warned him to stop teasing Combs while at this event. Although Al B Sure did not explicitly accuse Diddy of being behind her death, he believes there should be an investigation into it.

Al B Sure Book

Elsewhere, the 56-year-old said many networks approached him to tell his story, but he decided to tell his own. He will release his new memoir Do You Believe Me Now? later this year covering all these topics and many more.

"I have no interest in speaking about another man," Al B Sure said of Diddy. "But I will speak about where our paths cross and what's most relevant. Unfortunately, even with Sean being incarcerated, that's not a celebration. There's no celebration in it. First and foremost, there's way too much collateral damage. In many, many ways."

However, Al doesn't blame the Bad Boy mogul for this damage, but rather the industry for allowing it to fester. He said "there's no one person that's in charge," and clarified Diddy is not pursuing legal action against him to his knowledge.

Also, Quincy Brown's father clarified that he didn't volunteer to testify at the Diddy trial, but rather received a subpoena. He did say he's absolutely willing to testify, and that folks have put a bounty on his head before to try to silence him.