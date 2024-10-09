Al B Sure Reportedly Increases Security After Demanding Investigation Into Kim Porter's Passing

Al B Sure recently speculated that Diddy was allegedly involved in his ex Kim Porter's death.

Last month, a book called Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side was released on Amazon. It was marketed as a memoir allegedly written by Kim Porter herself before her 2018 death. Her ex Al B Sure and the late actress's children, on the other hand, describe it as allegedly “calculated fiction."

As the book made headlines for the shocking allegations it contains, Al B Sure took to Instagram to weigh in. "I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this," he wrote. "Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bullsh*t and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder."

Al B Sure Acknowledges Homeland Security At American Liver Foundation Gala

He later hit the author of the book and Amazon with a cease and desist. Now, he's reportedly ramped up his security measures, according to Page Six. Recently, he spoke at the American Liver Foundation’s National Legacy Gala in NYC and acknowledged the fact that Homeland Security was there. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this because I don’t want it to go viral," he said at the time. “We even have Homeland Security in the building. Detective Jackson, good to see you."

A source later told the outlet that Al B Sure has "stepped up his security immeasurably" in recent weeks. It's unclear if this is directly related to his claims about his ex. What do you think of Al B Sure reportedly taking additional security measures lately? What about him demanding an investigation into Kim Porter's death last month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.