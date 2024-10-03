Al B Sure Receives Warning From Author Of Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir

Reportedly, Al B Sure recently hit Todd Christopher Guzze with a cease and desist.

Lately, a book marketed as a Kim Porter memoir has been making headlines for allegedly being fake. Diddy and Porter's children released a statement about Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From the Other Side late last month. They indirectly accused the author, Todd Christopher Guzze, of spreading "false rumors" about their family. Al B Sure, Porter's ex, also took to social media to allege that the book doesn't portray him accurately.

He described the book as alleged "calculated fiction," and even reportedly hit Guzze and Amazon with cease and desist letters over it last week. Now, it's been removed from Amazon, and Guzze has sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to discuss the debacle. During the interview, he responded to Al B Sure and his cease and desist. He insisted the artist doesn't know what information he was allegedly able to gather from a flash drive allegedly obtained by sources "very close to Kim and Sean Combs."

Todd Christopher Guzze Tells Al B Sure To "Be Careful"

“Al doesn’t have the flash drive," he explained. "So how would he know? How does he know what Kim wrote?” Guzze went on to warn Al B Sure not to "lock horns" with him, as he's already wrapped up in another lawsuit. "Be careful,” he said. “Look me up. Look at my other lawsuit, 40 million in Miami. Go look at what I’m doing over there." Reportedly, the book alleges that Al B Sure had a sexual relationship with Diddy, which he denies.