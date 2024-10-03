Al B Sure Receives Warning From Author Of Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir

BYCaroline Fisher430 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Annual Oscars Weekend Influencers Brunch: Beats, Bars, &amp; Cinema, A Celebration Of Hip Hop's Influence On Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Al B. Sure arrives on the red carpet for the Annual Oscars Weekend Influencers Brunch at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Al B Sure recently hit Todd Christopher Guzze with a cease and desist.

Lately, a book marketed as a Kim Porter memoir has been making headlines for allegedly being fake. Diddy and Porter's children released a statement about Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From the Other Side late last month. They indirectly accused the author, Todd Christopher Guzze, of spreading "false rumors" about their family. Al B Sure, Porter's ex, also took to social media to allege that the book doesn't portray him accurately.

He described the book as alleged "calculated fiction," and even reportedly hit Guzze and Amazon with cease and desist letters over it last week. Now, it's been removed from Amazon, and Guzze has sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to discuss the debacle. During the interview, he responded to Al B Sure and his cease and desist. He insisted the artist doesn't know what information he was allegedly able to gather from a flash drive allegedly obtained by sources "very close to Kim and Sean Combs."

Read More: Al B Sure Sends Cease And Desist Over Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir

Todd Christopher Guzze Tells Al B Sure To "Be Careful"

“Al doesn’t have the flash drive," he explained. "So how would he know? How does he know what Kim wrote?” Guzze went on to warn Al B Sure not to "lock horns" with him, as he's already wrapped up in another lawsuit. "Be careful,” he said. “Look me up. Look at my other lawsuit, 40 million in Miami. Go look at what I’m doing over there." Reportedly, the book alleges that Al B Sure had a sexual relationship with Diddy, which he denies.

What do you think of the author of Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From the Other Side hitting Al B Sure with a warning? What about him reportedly sending the author a cease and desist over the book? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Al B Sure Shares Shocking Theory About Diddy & Quincy Brown’s Relationship

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...