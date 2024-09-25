Al B Sure Shares Shocking Theory About Diddy & Quincy Brown’s Relationship

"The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Al B. Sure!, Quincy Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend "The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Al B Sure is not holding back.

Amid Diddy's ongoing legal issues, one particularly vocal critic of the disgraced mogul has been Al B Sure. The performer never shies away from putting him on blast, particularly as it pertains to his biological son, Quincy Brown. Diddy adopted Quincy when he was three, but according to Al B Sure, he may allegedly be suffering from Stockholm syndrome.

Earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to share a 2020 clip of Diddy claiming to have adopted a young girl. The clip in question resurfaced following his arrest this month. Quincy is seen in the background of the video, laughing and appearing to be in good spirits. "Look at poor Stockholm victim Quincy in the background," a comment shared by Al B Sure reads.

Al B Sure Suspects Quincy Brown Has Stockholm Syndrome

Al B Sure went on to share a link to the Wikipedia page for Stockholm syndrome, a “Free Quincy” hashtag, and use emojis to write “[love you] Son." At the time of writing, Quincy has yet to respond. However, he did hop online this week to release a statement alongside his siblings. In it, they shut down the "hurtful and false" rumors circulating about their parents, Diddy and the late Kim Porter. This was a response to the book Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, which was published earlier this month. They insist she had no part in writing it, and urged the public to remember their mother for who she was instead of the "horrific conspiracy theories" surrounding her.

Al B Sure also issued a response to the controversial book, dubbing it "calculated fiction" and even insinuating that Diddy allegedly murdered Porter. What do you think of Al B Sure suspecting that his biological son Quincy Brown is suffering from Stockholm syndrome? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

