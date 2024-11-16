Al B Sure Claps Back At Fans Asking About His Relationship With Son, Quincy Brown

Fans wanted an update on Al B Sure's relationship with his son.

Al B Sure discussed his relationship with his son, Quincy Brown, in the comments section of a recent tribute for Kim Porter that he posted on Instagram in honor of the anniversary of her passing. Captioning pictures of Porter and Brown, he wrote: "Is it just another coincidence that one of our favorite activities to do together (pre @Quincy’s birth) was to sit ringside at our brother Michael Gerard Tyson’s fights and cheer him on. After MT’s knock outs, we’d attend the press conference and we’d be cuttin’ up while #IronMike addressed the media. Kimberlina, guess what? Your 58 year old, strong as an OX, very protective big brother’s is at it again on @Netflix."

When one user commented on the post by asking if Brown had unblocked him on social media, he responded: "The real Question is he still following a man that abused his mother and he knows it very clearly. Think about that when you're sitting at your desk at work on Monday trying to unravel this mystery in your mind."

Sure and Brown have had a complicated relationship for years. During a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Brown had said that the two were doing better as of late, but things appear to have taken a turn in the time since. Earlier this month, Sure wrote on social media that his love for his children is being used as a "weapon" against him.

Al B Sure Addresses Relationship With Quincy Brown

Check out Sure's comment about his relationship with his son below. It comes after Brown also recently mourned the late Kim Porter in an Instagram tribute of his own. He wrote on the platform: “Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. I miss you every day,” while sharing a picture of himself and Porter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Al B Sure and Quincy Brown on HotNewHipHop.

