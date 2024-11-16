Quincy Brown Shades Biological Father Al B. Sure Amidst Diddy Drama

The actor also tributed his mom.

Quincy Brown's relationship with his biological father has been well-documented. The actor and singer has spent most of his life with Diddy as his father figure, which has been maintained in light of the recent accusations leveled at the mogul. Quincy is standing by Diddy, and has even appeared in court to show his support. Amidst all the Diddy drama, however, Quincy took time out to do two things. He paid tribute to his late mother and he shaded his biological father in the same Instagram post.

Quincy Brown posted a throwback photo on November 15. The actor can be seen next to his mother, Kim Porter, while sitting in a toy car. "I miss you every day," he wrote next to a heart emoji. The sincerity of the post checks out, especially with regards to Porter. It was the mention of Al B. Sure, however, that turned the heads of fans. The first part of the caption reads: "Here's a rare photo of my with my mom and dad." Seemingly harmless, until one realizes that Al B. Sure is nowhere to be found in the pic. Quincy Brown is calling out his biological father for being absent during his childhood.

Quincy Brown Has Continued To Support Diddy

The tensions between Quincy Brown and Al B. Sure have been particularly high in 2024. In January, Al B. Sure! posted a cryptic message on Instagram alluding to Diddy's parenting. "Nothing breaks a dad more than seeing his love for his kids turned into a weapon against him," he wrote. The comment section then filled with users criticizing Sure for being a bad father himself. It probably didn't help that Quincy Brown wrote an open letter to the singer, criticizing him for being an absentee father, in 2019.