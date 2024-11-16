Quincy Brown Shades Biological Father Al B. Sure Amidst Diddy Drama

BYElias Andrews4 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Al B. Sure!, Quincy Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend "The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
The actor also tributed his mom.

Quincy Brown's relationship with his biological father has been well-documented. The actor and singer has spent most of his life with Diddy as his father figure, which has been maintained in light of the recent accusations leveled at the mogul. Quincy is standing by Diddy, and has even appeared in court to show his support. Amidst all the Diddy drama, however, Quincy took time out to do two things. He paid tribute to his late mother and he shaded his biological father in the same Instagram post.

Quincy Brown posted a throwback photo on November 15. The actor can be seen next to his mother, Kim Porter, while sitting in a toy car. "I miss you every day," he wrote next to a heart emoji. The sincerity of the post checks out, especially with regards to Porter. It was the mention of Al B. Sure, however, that turned the heads of fans. The first part of the caption reads: "Here's a rare photo of my with my mom and dad." Seemingly harmless, until one realizes that Al B. Sure is nowhere to be found in the pic. Quincy Brown is calling out his biological father for being absent during his childhood.

Read More: Quincy Brown Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Quincy Brown Has Continued To Support Diddy

The tensions between Quincy Brown and Al B. Sure have been particularly high in 2024. In January, Al B. Sure! posted a cryptic message on Instagram alluding to Diddy's parenting. "Nothing breaks a dad more than seeing his love for his kids turned into a weapon against him," he wrote. The comment section then filled with users criticizing Sure for being a bad father himself. It probably didn't help that Quincy Brown wrote an open letter to the singer, criticizing him for being an absentee father, in 2019.

Despite these issues, Quincy Brown claims that he's still in touch with his biological father. He spoke on their relationship during a recent appearance on the Lip Service podcast. "He tends to, like, try and do, like, the 'dad thing' a lot," Brown admitted. "But it’s like that’s not really where we’re at in life. Like, we homies more than anything." Al B. Sure is not endearing himself to his son through Diddy, that's for certain. The singer implied that the Bad Boy mogul was responsible for putting him in a coma back in 2022.

Read More: Al B Sure Shares Shocking Theory About Diddy & Quincy Brown’s Relationship

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...