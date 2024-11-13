Al B Sure Says His Love For Quincy Brown Is Being Used Against Him

Al B Sure vented about his relationship with his kids on social media.

Al B. Sure says his love for his children is being used as a "weapon" against him. He made the comment in a statement on his Instagram Story, but didn't provide any further details. “Nothing breaks a dad more than seeing his love for his kids turned into a weapon against him," he wrote in the cryptic message.

When The Neighborhood Talk reposted the statement, fans had mixed feelings. "All of Al sons said he was absent. So he needs to stop. You failed Quincy," one user wrote. Another countered: "P Diddy bullied this man out of fatherhood." One praised Quincy for being mature about their relationship in the public eye. "Quincy is doing a good job of keeping his personal business private, especially this with his dad. Very mature young man… but his dad...," they wrote.

Al B Sure Poses With Diddy & Quincy Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Al B. Sure!, Quincy Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend "The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Quincy recently detailed his relationship with his biological father during an appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. “We cool now. I just talked to him a couple days ago. He was congratulating me on the album,” Quincy explained. “But this isn’t – I think we got a cool relationship. He tends to try and do the dad thing a lot but it’s like, that’s not really where we’re at in life. We homies more than anything. We’re like, ‘Let’s go do something.’ And I feel like that’s kind of where we’re getting at now, actually knowing that we’re two grown men. We can talk about anything and everything. It’s not about anything else.”

Al B Sure Speaks On His Relationship With His Son