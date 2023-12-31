Diddy Celebrates His Son's Birthday As Al B Sure Speaks Cryptically On Instagram

Diddy posted from his son Justin's birthday, adding the caption "U no what day it is" to his post on social media. Of course, the post received plenty of clowning and backlash thanks to Diddy's ongoing legal woes. However, random commenters online weren't the only people coming for Diddy.

"When you desperately thought that no one in the world was listening because they ran the most expensive PR campaign to silence you, set you up. Terrorize [you] and you predicted they'd attempt to block you your lungs from breathing! While you were in that forced deep sleep, God says "Be still son. They will finally hear you when I instruct their ears to listen, and they begin to bleed from the truth you've spoken all along. BC/AC. 2012-2023. Before Coma After Coma," Al B Sure wrote on Instagram. This has widely been taken as a shot at Diddy given Al's link to the late Kim Porter. What do you think Al is referring to? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Diddy's Ezili Dantor Tattoo Leads To Speculation That He's Been "Cursed" For His Alleged Misdeeds

T.D. Jakes Dismisses Diddy Rumors

Meanwhile, another figure has recently distanced themself from Diddy. American pastor T.D. Jakes has vehemently dismissed rumors that he has any connection to Diddy. "I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have the chance to preach the truth," Jakes said at the start of his Christmas Eve sermon.

This comes after Jakes' team vehemently denied the reports. Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless. What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it,'" the executive of public relations for Jakes' church network said earlier in the week.

Read More: Cassie's Friend Recalls Diddy's Alleged Abuse In New Interview

Al B Sure's Cryptic Post

[via][via]