Diddy's Ezili Dantor Tattoo Leads To Speculation That He's Been "Cursed" For His Alleged Misdeeds

Resurfaced photos of Diddy's full-back tattoo of the Haitian spirit Ezili Dantor have led to wild speculation online. Many have theorized that Diddy's recent legal troubles are a result of angering the Vodou spirit, which represents the divinity of love but has also been likened to an "angry mother" by some anthropologists. Due to Diddy's alleged victims being women and children, some believe that Ezili Dantor is working against the Bad Boy Records founder as a form of retribution.

There are currently two active lawsuits against him, with Cassie already having settled with him. The third suit was filed on Thanksgiving, just hours before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired. In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with him in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people.

Columbus Short Claims Diddy Booty Called Him

Meanwhile, yet more allegations have been leveled at Diddy in recent days. Columbus Short has claimed that he once received a late-night booty call from Diddy. According to the actor and choreographer, Diddy called him at "2, 2:30 in the morning". Intially, the call was to express sadness at Short not being at the BET Awards. However, he allegedly continued to take things further, telling Short that he was staying at a nearby Hilton Hotel. However, when Short who else was over there, Diddy informed him he was alone.

Rumors that the Bad Boy Records founder is closeted have long persisted throughout the music industry. "Diddy admitted to exposing Usher to older women, a hyper-sexual lifestyle, and trying to get him to lose his virginity when Usher was around 14/15," one person wrote on social media back in July. "Lest I digress, I believe Usher’s relations with women and his life might have been different had it not been for Mr. Love," another added in the same conversation.

