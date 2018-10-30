Curse
- Pop CultureDiddy's Ezili Dantor Tattoo Leads To Speculation That He's Been "Cursed" For His Alleged MisdeedsThe Haitian spirit is known for her protection of women and children.ByBen Mock21.0K Views
- SportsJack Harlow Replaces Drake As The New Sports CurseThe Celtics felt Jack Harlow's wrath.ByAlexander Cole3.1K Views
- Sports50 Cent Ridicules Ja Rule, Vows To Lift Curse He Placed On TimberwolvesAfter Ja Rule performed a halftime show for the basketball team to much online clowning, 50's new partnership with the Minnesota franchise seeks to undo his rival's "curse."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.8K Views
- SportsJake Paul Jokes That Drake Is To Blame For Loss To Tommy FuryJake Paul jokingly blamed Drake for his loss to Tommy Fury.ByCole Blake3.8K Views
- Pop CultureRick Ross Defends Saying "F**k" On AEWRick Ross discussed the explicit language he used on AEW.ByCole Blake3.4K Views
- AnticsLil B Considers Placing Curse On CoronavirusLil B is waiting to find out more about COVID-19 before he decides to activate the Based God Curse.ByAlex Zidel2.3K Views
- AnticsDrake Curse Is Back; Baltimore Ravens Lose After Drizzy Shouts Out Lamar JacksonDays after Drake wished Lamar Jackson a happy birthday, his Ravens lost in a stunning upset.ByKevin Goddard16.4K Views
- MusicSmokepurpp Reveals Why Kanye West Collab Was Removed From His AlbumTurns out "No Problem" was indeed a problem for Kanye.ByLynn S.5.5K Views
- SportsRavens Fans Lose It After Drake Gives Lamar Jackson A Co-SignCould the Drake curse be in full effect?ByAlexander Cole6.8K Views
- SportsAntonio Brown Implies He's Put A Curse On Former TeamsThere were quite a few upsets this weekend.ByAlexander Cole1191 Views
- Music50 Cent Fears Erykah Badu's Booty, Labels Common "The Male Vivica Fox"50 Cent's wrath latches on to a vulnerable Common, intent on keeping it real in the "Post-Baduizt" era.ByDevin Ch47.8K Views
- SportsMarc Gasol Blames Himself For Raptors' Abysmal Performance In Game 2"We couldn't get a grip of the game early on, and I take full responsibility for that."ByDevin Ch1.8K Views
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Cursing Woman's Pre-Teen Son: ReportThe woman traveled from Texas with her son.ByErika Marie9.4K Views
- SportsJustin Bieber Adds To The Drake Curse As Maple Leafs Lose Game 7A sad time to be a Canadian.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SportsDrake Curse Ravages Paris Saint-Germain As They Suffer Worst Loss In 10 YearsThe Drake Curse strikes again.ByAlexander Cole6.3K Views
- SportsLil B Responds After Ja Rule Curses The Minnesota TimberwolvesThank You Based God.ByAlex Zidel6.2K Views
- MusicJa Rule Places "30-Year Curse" On Timberwolves Following Awkward Halftime GigJa Rule's halftime concert in Milwaukee was met with a real lack of zest.ByDevin Ch27.3K Views
- MusicJa Rule Leads "F*ck You Ja" Chants At Hostile New Jersey ConcertJa Rule tries for reverse psychology with the odds stacked against him in New Jersey.ByDevin Ch29.2K Views
- MusicDrake Allegedly Disses Toronto Rapper KG: "You F*cking Goof"Toronto rapper KG posted a screenshot of an alleged message Drake sent him.ByAlex Zidel22.9K Views
- NewsAzealia Banks Claims Cardi B's Grandma Is Attacking Nicki Minaj With WitchcraftThe rapper says the "bruja" wants her granddaughter to switch places with the "Queen."ByZaynab12.2K Views