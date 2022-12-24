Rick Ross defended the explicit language he used during his latest appearance on AEW: Dynamite. Calling into Busted Open Radio, Ross explained that “no one can tell me what to say.”

The curse word usage came as Ross met Keith Lee at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on Wednesday.

“You a big motherfucker,” Ross told Lee, who laughed in response.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 07: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

After the appearance in the ring, Ross declared that his Mogul Affiliates group is about to dominate AEW.

“We’re coming to take over the whole game,” Ross said. “All you know me for is one thing, and that’s winning, gettin’ big money.”

Speaking with Busted Open Radio afterward, Ross explained: “I’m taking you behind the scenes. This is the biggest boss in the game. Ricky Rozay, so no one can tell me what to say. You see, it was a gift for me to be there. But I love AEW, but it was a huge gift.”

“When Keith Lee kinda turned his back to me, and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and his trapezoids. I just had to express my heart,” Ross further explained.

“He’s a big motherfucker. He really is,” he added, reiterating his comments from the broadcast.

Ross previously appeared on AEW back in November. At the time, he went viral for ranting about “false accusations.”

AEW launched back in 2019. In the years since, many figures in hip-hop have appeared on the program, including Snoop Dogg, Kevin Gates, Westside Gunn, Action Bronson, and more.

Check out a clip of Rick Ross’ comments on AEW: Dynamite below.

“You a big motherfucker” – Rick Ross to Keith Lee



LMFAO 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/R3xq97xk89 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 22, 2022

"We're coming to take over the whole game. All you know me for is one thing, and that's winning, gettin' big money." #TheBiggestBoss @rickross lays out the plans for @swerveconfident and his Mogul Affiliates! | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jCC9ULqx5t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022

[Via]