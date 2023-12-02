Diddy's Former Bodyguard Seems To Retract Claims About His Abuse Of Cassie

Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds, recently dropped some bombshell claims against him amid a whole slew of accusations and lawsuits about his alleged sexual misconduct and abuse. Specifically, Bonds claimed that he witnessed him attack multiple women– including Cassie, whose initial lawsuit is what started this wave in the public. However, things changed quite quickly when it comes to the former bodyguard's narrative. For example, his Instagram seemed to disappear shortly after he made these remarks. Now, Bonds returned to the platform and seemingly walked back a lot of what he said initially.

"This ain't about nothing, yo!" Diddy's former bodyguard began his message online. "I seen Cassie and Diddy fight. Yeah, I seen them fight– just like everybody else fight. Just like I fight, just like y'all fight with y'all man and y'all fight with your girl." Of course, this runs contrary to his initial statements, which were much more damning and took more accountability for what went down. As such, this is a pretty unclear situation and one that also has some suspicions of interference or pressure attached to it.

Roger Bonds Walks Back Diddy & Cassie Claims: Watch

However, Roger Bonds isn't the only previous member of Diddy's inner circle to claim this long pattern of behavior. Ex-Bad Boy Records affiliate Mark Curry recently alleged to The Art Of Dialogue that the label's mogul broke Kim Porter's nose. "Busted her nose, man,” he remarked. “It was all insecurities. Anytime a man would go out of his way to wiretap someone’s phone or put taps in their home just to monitor their conversations, that’s a sign of insanity. So, when you see someone doing that, you can imagine everything else they do. What do you think he’s gon’ do if he found her on the phone talking to someone or feels that she’s cheating on him with somebody sleeping with his girl? What you think he’s gon’ say? ‘I caught you. I heard this.’ Nah, he gonna come in– it’s gonna be a fight.

"I think he’s very capable of doing it,” Curry continued, referring to the multiple lawsuits on the table. “It’s in his character, that’s who he is. That’s what comes with power, that’s what comes with arrogance. That’s what comes with what makes him, that’s the selfishness that makes you be like that. He’s being humbled right now. It took a long time. It takes a long time to humble an arrogant person." For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, keep checking in with HNHH.

