Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Explains Why He's Speaking Out After Cassie Lawsuit

Diddy's former bodyguard, Roger Bonds, has explained why he's speaking out against the Bad Boy mogul. Taking to Instagram in a since-deleted post, Bonds reflected on his past loyalty to Diddy and how their relationship has deteriorated, as caught by AllHipHop.

Captioning an old photo of the two of them, he began: "At one time I would have tooken a bullet for this man and those that know me know that's true. What happen? People say yo why you saying that why you doing this. One reason is because you can't do nothing else unless you want to end up in jail."

Diddy Performs At The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

"Nobody worried about there kids when I had them I mean nobody," he continued. "Where is the Loyalty at when it's my SON? Your want me to have loyalty to someone who couldn't tell me here's a 100,000 I may not can go but I ran sure can make sure he has a legal team. But I'll give some strangers 3 million. Fuck outta here. My truth, my story, my life. 2Faces #Coming soon. OH YOU DIDNT THINK I WOULD TALK ABOUT IT. We'll watch me." He concluded: "Name one person that has been with Diddy that is well off. Name one??? Keep thinking because I'm gonna name them 0."

Roger Bonds Speaks Out Against Diddy

Bonds was brought into the drama when Cassie mentioned him in her since-settled lawsuit against Diddy. She cited the bodyguard as a witness to the abuse and claimed he once tried to intervene while Diddy was attacking her. In response, Bonds has hinted at revealing his side of the story several times on social media. In the wake of Cassie's lawsuit, two other alleged victims have come forward with cases against Diddy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

