Diddy Loses Charter School Partnership Amid Fallout From Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Diddy’s partnership with Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School has come to an end following the three sexual assault lawsuits filed against him, earlier this month. Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of the school, made an official announcement on the school’s website, on Tuesday. The Shade Room shared the statement on Instagram.

Perry wrote: "Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs. While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization's health and future." Diddy helped launch the school back in 2016 and made a $1 million donation towards funding the school's Bronx location in 2021.

Diddy Opens Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Opens. Capital Prep Harlem Charter School on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

The lawsuits against Diddy began with Cassie, who alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. The two reached a settlement just 24 hours after the singer filed in court. In the days afterward, two other victims came forward with similar accusations against the Bad Boy mogul.

Capital Prep. Charter School Cuts Ties With Diddy

A spokesperson denied both allegations in a statement: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.” The lawsuits all arrived just before New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which extends the statute of limitations, expired last Thursday. The statement added that "scammers" are "exploiting" the Adult Survivors Act: "The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and the fallout from his ongoing lawsuits on HotNewHipHop.

