partnership
- MusicDiddy Loses Charter School Partnership Amid Fallout From Sexual Abuse LawsuitsThe fallout from the recent lawsuits against Diddy continues.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners With Swarovski For Exclusive, Shiny CollectionThe new pieces feature the brand's established shape-wear designs with some extra bedazzle, which Kim believes fully represent her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Partners With Halls To Deliver Inspirational Messages With Cough DropsMotivation can now be found in a cough drop wrapper.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Joint ProjectThe two MCs previewed their upcoming effort with the release of "Shaq & Kobe." By Aron A.
- ViralCoi Leray Confuses Fans With Picture With NBA Trophy#TeamCeltics is understandable from the Boston native, but #TeamLeBron?! Coi, go turn on ESPN...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Sports50 Cent Ridicules Ja Rule, Vows To Lift Curse He Placed On TimberwolvesAfter Ja Rule performed a halftime show for the basketball team to much online clowning, 50's new partnership with the Minnesota franchise seeks to undo his rival's "curse."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearAri Fletcher Admits To Losing $150K Savage X Fenty Deal Over Domestic Violence CommentsThe mother of one seriously stirred the pot during an IG Live earlier this year, which ultimately ended in her losing out on a massive payday.By Hayley Hynes
- Sports50 Cent's Sire Spirits Partners With Houston Texans50 Cent's Sire Spirits brand will provide the official cognac and champagne of the Houston Texans.By Cole Blake
- SportsNicki Minaj Joins MaximBet As Strategic Advisor & Global AmbassadorNicki Minaj has inked a multi-year partnership with MaximBet to serve as a strategic advisor and global ambassador for the sports betting platform.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion’s Savage X Fenty Deal Expired Long Ago, No Beef With Rihanna Sources SayThere’s been some online speculation floating around that Rih unfollowed Meg on IG, but that might not be entirely true.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAri Fletcher's Savage X Fenty Partnership Reportedly Dropped Following Her Domestic Violence CommentsMany people are pointing out that Rihanna also snatched Draya Michele's deal for her comments about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Partners With KFC To Provide Tornado ReliefJack Harlow is partnering with KFC to provide relief to Kentucky following the recent tornado.By Cole Blake
- SneakersSaweetie Announces New Partnership With CrocsIt appears as though Saweetie will be getting her own Crocs.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Left The Roc Nation Office "With 4 New Partnerships"Meek says his "walk-thru" at Roc Nation scored him some massive business opportunities. By Angela Savage
- MusicJeezy Announces Partnership With French Distillery Naud SpiritsJeezy has been "corporate thuggin" to celebrate his 44th birthday.By Joshua Robinson
- WrestlingRolling Loud Announces WWE Partnership For SmackDownRolling Loud will be hosting matches with WWE Superstars as part of WWE's SmackDown.By Aron A.
- MusicIDK Partners With Nike; Teases New Young Thug CollabIDK has some new heat with Young Thug on the way.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid Inks Deal With Rostrum RecordsRich The Kid making big moves. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Spits Bars For New Magnum PartnershipThough concerts are no longer on the table, Lil Baby has found a new way to secure the bag by way of a Magnum team-up. By Mitch Findlay