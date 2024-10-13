Doja Cat Teams With Airbnb For A Unique Stay In West Hollywood

Doja Cat is treating fans to an intimate performance.

Doja Cat is teaming up with Airbnb to provide fans with the opportunity for a unique stay in West Hollywood, California, fully curated by her. The experience will allow fans an intimate look at personal items such as Doja's grandmother’s paintings, meals incorporating her favorite foods, and more. She'll also be putting on a performance in the living room, that will consist of "new songs or some of my all-time faves."

On the Airbnb page for the stay, she writes: "Welcome to my brain! I curated the look and feel of an entire house to match my aesthetic—the ambiance, the design, the menu, and of course, the music for the evening. If I’m being real with you, this is not something I have ever done before. But this was too cool of an opportunity to give something to my fans they’ve never seen before. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both of us."

Doja Cat Performs During Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Doja Cat performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on September 28, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

She elaborated: "I’m inviting you to step in my world, where you’ll see my artistry up close and personal. I created the perfect space for you to view some precious family heirlooms—my grandmother’s paintings—followed by a delicious feast of my favorite foods, all leading to an intimate performance of my songs in the living room. But since I’m opening up in a way I never have before, you have to participate a bit as well. I’ve left you a probing question on the vanity that requires you to bare a little of your own soul. It’s only fair."

Doja Cat Partners With Airbnb