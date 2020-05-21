AirBNB
- Pop CultureTyrese Hit With $25K Lawsuit Over Allegedly Unauthorized Airbnb AlterationsAirbnb owner Tiffanique Webb claims that the “excessive alterations” Tyrese allegedly made to her property have left it un-rentable.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Further Targets Airbnb Owner For Posting Pictures Of HerAri Fletcher is still not happy with Airbnb after one owner posted pictures of her in their home. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Blasts Airbnb Owner For Posting Pictures Of Her Inside The HomeThe social media influencer was apparently filming a cooking video with her boo Moneybagg Yo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Lord Of The Rings" Hobbiton Set Listed On AirbnbAirbnb is giving fans the opportunity to stay in The Shire from "The Lord of the Rings."By Cole Blake
- SneakersDJ Khaled & Airbnb Recreate His Sneaker Room For New GiveawayDJ Khaled is giving two fans a chance to sleep surrounded by his sneakers.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAirbnb Apologizes For Allowing Slave Cabin To Be Listed As A Bed & Breakfast: ReportThe owner of the property also apologized but insisted that the "slave quarters" never actually housed any enslaved Black people.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Threatens Legal Action Against Airbnb For "Age Discrimination"The 18-year-old recently lashed out at the company after she wasn't able to book a property.By Erika Marie
- SportsScottie Pippen Lists Chicago Mansion On Airbnb In Honor Of Tokyo OlympicsScottie Pippen is putting his Chicago mansion on Airbnb in honor of the Tokyo Olympics.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBig Boi's OG Dungeon Family Home Studio Is Now An AirbnbFans will soon be able to book overnight stays at the same studio that spawned some of OutKast and The Dungeon Family's early work.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYoung Nudy Responds To Students Crashing Through Floor In AirbnbThe graduating students were dancing to Nudy & 21 Savage's track when it happened, & Nudy plans on helping by contributing to the $15K repair costs.By Erika Marie
- RandomYoung Nudy Fans Launch GoFundMe After Dancing To Rapper's Song Destroys AirbnbThe graduation party got out of hand after the floor caved in and the crowd went falling causing upwards of $15K in repairs.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAirbnb To Block & Cancel All D.C. Area Reservations During Inauguration WeekThe company is announcing today that it intends to cancel all upcoming reservations during inauguration week. By Madusa S.
- AnticsBlueface Lists His Mansion On AirbnbBlueface is listing his Blue Girls Club mansion on Airbnb for $2,500 a night.By Alex Zidel
- TVYou Can Stay In "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Mansion For A Limited TimeYou won't get thrown out like Jazz if you book on Airbnb. By Dre D.
- AnticsNew Jersey Cops Break Up 700-Person Airbnb Mansion Party, 3 People ChargedThree people in New Jersey have been charged for violating the governor's orders after cops broke up a 700-person Airbnb mansion party.By Erika Marie
- Random"Cartel Crew" Star Betty Idol Grieves Loss Of Teen Sister Who Was Killed By BF"Cartel Crew" and "Love & Hip Hop" star Betty Idol is mourning the loss of her sister, Giselle Rengifo, after the teen was shot in the head by her boyfriend.By Erika Marie