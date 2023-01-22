Ari Fletcher just put an Airbnb owner on blast for posting pictures of her in their property. While promotion is always important in that business, especially with celebrities, the businesswoman had an issue with the owner violating their privacy. Moreover, she recently took to Twitter to air out her frustrations and generally trash on Airbnbs.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Ari Fletcher attends “The Impact Atlanta” premiere at The Illuminarium on October 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

“If I payed for a air bnb like a regular normal customer, why would you post pictures of me inside your air bnb telling people we was there,” she wrote on Twitter. “That’s so unprofessional and I was working on something private. I haven’t been at a air bnb in years and this why cause that s**t ghetto!!!”

Furthermore, the Airbnb owner claimed that Fletcher and her flame, Moneybagg Yo, filmed a cooking video for her YouTube channel. Also, they took the opportunity to promote their listing in a social media post.

“Moneybagg Yo and Ari… filmed there 1st cooking segment together at 1 of our Airbnb properties,” their post read. “Go subscribe to her YouTube. It will be dropping soon and I’ll drop the link in the comments. If you want to book this property in ATL link will be in the comments. All started with a paint brush.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old also aired out some other frustrations recently. After G Herbo confessed to cheating on her wile they were together, she felt like she deserved an apology. Still, after things died down, she expressed her more collected thoughts in an online interview.

“I’m not gonna lie, I kind of always wanted him to be upfront and honest,” she stated. “I always felt like it was just me fighting against all of these people, trying to ‘tell my truth.’ Now at this point, I don’t really care. Back then, I would’ve loved that. Take this weight up off my shoulders, tell these people that I’m not trippin’.”

However, what do you think of Ari Fletcher blasting an Airbnb owner for posting pictures of her private stay? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for more news on your favorite celebrities’ tribulations.