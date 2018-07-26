blast
- MusicBoosie Unleashes On Gunna For "Ratting With Respect"During a recent interview with VladTV, the Louisiana rapper further dragged the former YSL affiliate and said his return to rap dominance is unlikely.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Blasts Airbnb Owner For Posting Pictures Of Her Inside The HomeThe social media influencer was apparently filming a cooking video with her boo Moneybagg Yo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVPete Davidson Blasts Ariana Grande In Netflix Comedy SpecialPete Davidson slams ex-fiancée Åriana Grande, Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, and more in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York."By Lynn S.
- TVAction Bronson Slams Viceland For Not Airing New Season Of "F*ck That's Delicious"Bronson has had enough of Viceland holding his shows hostage. By Noah C
- BeefKing Los Schools Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe After Kobe Bryant JokeKing Los and Tony Hinchcliffe have a debate on the horizon. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentToya Wright Blasts Trolls Calling Her Daughter Ugly: "I’m Sick Of It"Toya Wright has had enough.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWendy Williams Unfazed By Azealia Banks' Recent Drama: "She Fights With Everyone"Wendy Williams may be Azealia Banks' next victim after this episode. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAzealia Banks Shuts Down Fake Twitter Account Blasting Nicki Minaj In Her NameAzealia Banks set the record straight. By Chantilly Post