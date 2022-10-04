At this point, nothing can keep them apart.

Just a few weeks ago, hip-hop lovers found out about Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo’s rumoured breakup via social media, and while many seemed hopeful about a reconciliation between the two, the internet influencer confirmed the news of their split during the latest episode of her YouTube cooking show, also revealing that she was the one who ended things with the Memphis-born rapper.

Moneybagg Yo and Ariana Fletcher attend Moneybagg Yo and Ari Host Medusa at Medusa on September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“You know, I’m in between jobs,” the mother of one joked when asked if she was single on Dinner with the Don. Later, she spilled more tea, revealing, “I did break up with that motherf*cker. Yes, I did, because he had me f*cked up!”

Fletcher confirmed that the sudden separation had nothing to with cheating, and didn’t shut down the idea of her and Moneybagg Yo reconciling at some point down the road, and during her latest red carpet appearance, the 27-year-old that the former couple is officially back together.

“What’s your situation? Are you looking?” the journalist pressed the model. “Y’all, I got my ring on,” she responded, seemingly referring to a flashy gift given to her from her man earlier this year. “Y’all know I love me some Bagg,” she cheekily added after giggling her way through other questions.

While it certainly is exciting to see two lovers reconnecting, the reunion hasn’t come without its share of drama, most of which is stemming from a Snapchat hacker who’s alleging that they got their hands on Fletcher’s sex tapes.

“Bagg got a lil d*ck and Tae be f*cking Ari on the low,” they wrote on @kylesister’s Story. “Tape with Bagg 10K, tap [in] before you miss out. I haven’t sold or sent to anyone so don’t get scammed by fake pages and Reddit pages.”

As word began to spread, the hacker shared more threats. “Everybody spam Ari in the comments on IG and Twitter. Tell her if she don’t hit me back on here I’m leaking all her sex tapes [with] Bagg and Herb. Two hours to get back to me, 50K screenshots for [a] snippet.”

Check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.