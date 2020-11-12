back together
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & Lil Meech Reaffirm Their Romance Once Again In New Social Media PicThere's been a lot of conversation about the nature of their relationship before and after this apparent rekindling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyga & Avril Lavigne Reportedly Back Together After Reconsidering BreakupDidn't they split a couple of weeks ago?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNelly & Ashanti Are "Very Happy" Together, Sources SayIt's getting "Hot In Herre" once again for the former couple, according to a reportedly close source.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLil Durk Performs At Howard University, Asks Crowd If He & India Royale Should Get Back TogetherAfter gifting the school $350,000 in scholarships and grants, the Chicago MC gave community members a great time while asking for relationship advice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Durk & India Royale Have Twitter In ShamblesThere is a real sense that Lil Durk and India Royale are back together.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Says She & Moneybagg Yo Are Back Together After Near Snapchat Sex Tape LeakA hacker seemingly took over the influencer's Snapchat account, threatening to leak her alleged sex tape with Bagg for $10K.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Tjay Shows Off Rubi Rose On His SocialsLil Tjay and Rubi Rose appear to be back on good terms, getting close on social media.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsLil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't ImpressedLil Baby was allegedly identified in Jayda's new picture because of his rings.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow Have Rekindled Their Romance: ReportThe pair split back in August of this year.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipSaweetie & Quavo Might Be Getting Back TogetherSaweetie and Quavo are rumored to be "quietly" spending time together.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Amusement Park Date Sparks Even More 'Bennifer' BuzzEven though they've yet to announce it publicly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't being shy in the least bit when it comes to showing off their rekindled relationship, as they did recently while on a date at Universal Studios Hollywood.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves & Lil Baby Rock Matching Fits & Spark Reconciliation RumorsThe on-again-off-again couple may be on again. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Back Together In An Open Relationship: ReportTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner are seeing each other but not exclusively, according to a report from TMZ.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner "Not Fully Back Together" Despite Birthday PDASources reportedly claim that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together after they were spotted partying together in Miami.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Wayne & Denise Bidot Surprise Fans By Revealing They're Still TogetherLil Wayne and Denise Bidot are still together, flaunting their love during a recent trip to the beach.By Alex Zidel
- NewsToosii Takes A More Laid Back Approach On New Track "Back Together"Toosii pours his heart out on his latest single "Back Together."By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Back Together With Kissing VideoSummer Walker gets back together with London On Da Track for the millionth time.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Appear To Be Back TogetherThis news comes a week after Parr broke off her engagement to Lamar Odom.By Alexander Cole