Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Supporters Want Them To Get Back Together After Cheery Coachella Link-Up

With the "Breezy Bowl XX" tour coming soon, we imagine the world of Chris Brown looks quite busy these days. Nevertheless, he still found time to swing by Coachella this year, where he ran into his former flame Karrueche Tran. A new Instagram post from her has many fans in the comments asking for them to rekindle their romance, whereas others find it ridiculous to engage in such heavy shipping after such an innocuous conversation. They seemed on good terms in the clip, but as many fans noted, that doesn't automatically indicate a relationship's reconciliation. Still, other shippers just hope they're cool, and expressed their support if they were to give it another go.

However, based on past interactions, it seems like Karrueche Tran wants to stay out of gossip. When Chris Brown and Quavo engaged in an explosive beef back in 2024, Karrueche came up lyrically given her alleged past with both artists. But when a reporter asked her about it at an airport, she didn't want any sort of involvement and said she's just ignoring the whole thing.

Read More: Chris Brown Rips Woman Clowning His Fans For Spending Hundreds On Breezy Bowl XX Tickets

Chris Brown Karrueche Tran Dating History

While many fans want to see another chapter to this romance, others expressed more skepticism due to the rocky terms it ended on. Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown broke up in 2015 following about four years of on-and-off dating. In 2017, a court granted Tran a restraining order of five years against Brown amid allegations of abuse and domestic violence. Since then, though, it seems like both have grown a lot and can put the past behind them. This complex context is why many fans raised their eyebrows at the Coachella reunion, but Internet users cannot pretend to know the extent of their relationship or tell either of them how to feel about it.