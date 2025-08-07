Chris Brown Fuels Dating Rumors With Jada Wallace After Her Outing With His Daughter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Singer Chris Brown performing at Crypto.com Arena on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images)
Chris Brown also seemingly commented on other relationship rumors as of late, such as his ex Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders.

Chris Brown is listening to fan feedback for the "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, but there might be other online conversations he doesn't address. As caught by The Shade Room, there are new dating rumors to break down, and this time, they concern influencer Jada Wallace.

According to the publication, some recent pictures surfaced that suggested to Breezy fans that the two may be an item. However, it's unclear whether Wallace herself posted them or if they appeared elsewhere. Nevertheless, the snapshots in question are two Polaroid pictures of her and the R&B superstar in which they seem quite close. Another photo under scrutiny is a pic of the influencer with his daughter, Royalty Brown.

Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt, as Chris Brown's romantic life has never been super defined or exclusive for the most part. Maybe these are all overblown interpretations based on pictures out of context. After all, neither celebrity has addressed the matter at press time. But this probably won't stop die-hards from jumping to conclusions in either speculative direction.

Jada Wallace Instagram Chris Brown

What's funny is that Chris Brown allegedly and subliminally addressed dating rumors recently... But not his own. Rather, they concern his ex Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders. The alleged response comes via a social media message, although nothing explicitly connects it to that development.

"Lil s**t still pisses me off to this day. Imma pray on it," the Virginia native expressed on his Instagram Story. However, given that Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown hung out earlier this year, some fans think it's inaccurate to assume there's animosity there.

All in all, it's very likely that this random message just lined up with the dating rumors. Or, on the other hand, fans are just that good at tracking his responses and feelings.

In any case, we'll see whether or not Jada Wallace speaks out about this at any point. C.B.'s busy with his tour and with some other legal matters right now, so we doubt he'll clear the air. If anything, we'll just have to keep a closer eye on new pictures on the gossip train.

