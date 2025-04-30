Chris Brown's Tense $500 Million Defamation Suit Against Warner Bros. Namedrops Rihanna & Karrueche

It's been just over three months since Chris Brown filed a bombshell lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Ample. He's suing them for $500 million for defamation and painting "sensationalized" and "debunked claims" about his criminal past. At the time, the R&B singer's legal team said they were messy. Moreover, they painted him as a "serial rapist and sexual abuser," they said.
"Despite being provided with proof that their narrative was false," the documents stated, "They went ahead and aired the series anyway." They also added, "To put it simply this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth."
Chris Brown also mentioned a woman in the same legal filing. She sent in a sexual assault suit against him that he says was tossed out. He accused her of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It was "determined to be entirely fabricated, leading to the withdrawal of her attorneys and dismissal of the case on August 25, 2022, after a Miami Beach Police detective uncovered text messages sent by [Jane Doe] that exposed her dishonesty."
Chris Brown Docuseries
However, Warner Bros. is firing back by namedropping Rihanna and Karrueche. Per In Touch, the entertainment studio's lawyer responded that there's tons of evidence out there to support their docuseries. "All of these exhibits consist of news articles, or other media, published online about the work at issue in this case and its subject matter."
The rep adds, "The widely publicized reporting of Chris Brown’s criminal history and violence towards women [...] are being introduced to demonstrate that the Complaint arises from acts in furtherance of Defendants’ free speech rights."
Of course, Chris Brown was arrested for domestic violence after assaulting Rihanna. He was eventually given five years of probation and domestic violence counseling. Then, there's the restraining order that Karrueche placed on Breezy in 2017 which lasted five years. Moreover, an alleged fight with Frank Ocean was also brought up. Of course, this all ties to the docuseries that Warner Bros. and Ample released in 2024 called Chris Brown: A History of Violence.