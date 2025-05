Chris Brown's Tense $500 Million Defamation Suit Against Warner Bros. Namedrops Rihanna & Karrueche

Warner Bros. is firing back against Chris Brown by bringing out the receipts of his past relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche.

Of course, Chris Brown was arrested for domestic violence after assaulting Rihanna. He was eventually given five years of probation and domestic violence counseling. Then, there's the restraining order that Karrueche placed on Breezy in 2017 which lasted five years. Moreover, an alleged fight with Frank Ocean was also brought up. Of course, this all ties to the docuseries that Warner Bros. and Ample released in 2024 called Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

Chris Brown also mentioned a woman in the same legal filing. She sent in a sexual assault suit against him that he says was tossed out. He accused her of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It was "determined to be entirely fabricated, leading to the withdrawal of her attorneys and dismissal of the case on August 25, 2022, after a Miami Beach Police detective uncovered text messages sent by [Jane Doe] that exposed her dishonesty."

