Chris Brown's Tense $500 Million Defamation Suit Against Warner Bros. Namedrops Rihanna & Karrueche

BY Zachary Horvath 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singers Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Warner Bros. is firing back against Chris Brown by bringing out the receipts of his past relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche.

It's been just over three months since Chris Brown filed a bombshell lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Ample. He's suing them for $500 million for defamation and painting "sensationalized" and "debunked claims" about his criminal past. At the time, the R&B singer's legal team said they were messy. Moreover, they painted him as a "serial rapist and sexual abuser," they said.

"Despite being provided with proof that their narrative was false," the documents stated, "They went ahead and aired the series anyway." They also added, "To put it simply this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth." 

Chris Brown also mentioned a woman in the same legal filing. She sent in a sexual assault suit against him that he says was tossed out. He accused her of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It was "determined to be entirely fabricated, leading to the withdrawal of her attorneys and dismissal of the case on August 25, 2022, after a Miami Beach Police detective uncovered text messages sent by [Jane Doe] that exposed her dishonesty."

Read More: All About "Tusi": The New Dangerous Drug Connected To Diddy's Lawsuit

Chris Brown Docuseries

However, Warner Bros. is firing back by namedropping Rihanna and Karrueche. Per In Touch, the entertainment studio's lawyer responded that there's tons of evidence out there to support their docuseries. "All of these exhibits consist of news articles, or other media, published online about the work at issue in this case and its subject matter."

The rep adds, "The widely publicized reporting of Chris Brown’s criminal history and violence towards women [...] are being introduced to demonstrate that the Complaint arises from acts in furtherance of Defendants’ free speech rights."

Of course, Chris Brown was arrested for domestic violence after assaulting Rihanna. He was eventually given five years of probation and domestic violence counseling. Then, there's the restraining order that Karrueche placed on Breezy in 2017 which lasted five years. Moreover, an alleged fight with Frank Ocean was also brought up. Of course, this all ties to the docuseries that Warner Bros. and Ample released in 2024 called Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

Read More: Who Is Bossman DLow? The Rapper Behind The Hit Single "Mr Pot Scraper"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros For $500 Million Over Abuse Documentary 5.0K
Chris Brown &amp; Lil Baby One of Them Ones Tour - Atlanta, GA Original Content Chris Brown’s $500M Lawsuit Lashes Out At "A History Of Violence": A Closer Look 2.0K
Chris Brown Performs At FNB Stadium Music Chris Brown’s Lawyer Blasts Warner Bros. Over “History Of Violence” Doc Amid $500M Lawsuit  482
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.2K