All About "Tusi": The New Dangerous Drug Connected To Diddy's Lawsuit

Designer drug "Tusi" or "Pink Cocaine" has become the new trend, even being named in a lawsuit again Diddy. What is it exactly?

Synthetic drugs have long wreaked havoc on communities worldwide, and "Tuci" or "Tusi," also known as "Pink Cocaine," is the latest substance to surge in the market. Originating in Colombia, Tusi became a hot topic of conversation after the drug was mentioned in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jones made shocking allegations in court documents, including accusing Diddy of hosting wild, drug-fueled parties where sexual assaults took place.

According to Jones, Diddy hired a "mule" named Brendan Paul who "procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA." Further, Jones named Yung Miami as someone who helped transport the drug to the Bad Boy mogul. The bright pink substance's look appeals to users, but because it is a relatively newer drug, its long-term effects have yet to be studied.

What Exactly Is Tusi?

A man prepares a powder known as Tussi or pink cocaine in Medellin, Colombia, on April 2, 2022. - Three decades after Pablo Escobar's shot body was left on a Medellin rooftop, drug trafficking continues and, at present, markets for flavored cocaine, local crack, pharmaceutical drugs and ketamine-based hallucinogens are rife for in his hometown. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pink cocaine may have surfaced in Colombia, but its ties to Europe can't be ignored. The National Library of Medicine reported that tusi is named after "2C," a list of psychedelic phenethylamines that "rarely contains 2C series drugs." They write, "The majority of tusi samples contain ketamine, often combined with 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine, opioids, and/or new psychoactive substances." Fentanyl is also used to make the mixture. Moreover, even someone who had "unintentional exposure" is at risk.

Those "new psychoactive substances" mentioned, or NPS, have also puzzled authorities. WebMD reports that NPS drugs are challenging to test because their chemical makeup differs. Because of the nickname "Pink Cocaine," some have simply believed the drug is a food-coloring version of the typically white drug. However, researchers say tusi may not be cocaine at all, but it will definitely be a combination of some of the most popular and dangerous street drugs. "Certainly, any customer would assume that there would be cocaine in something marketed as 'pink cocaine,'" New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said, per Newsweek. "But it's interesting how rarely we actually find it." There is also evidence that tusi can contain bath salts, caffeine, LSD, or mescaline.

How Does The Drug Make Users Feel?

Brennan added that "the primary concern is for the users," especially considering the drug isn't consistent in its makeup. Tusi contains both depressants and stimulants, shocking one's system and causing a series of potentially deadly effects. "Cocaine is a stimulant, and someone who is expecting to get cocaine may know how it affects their body or their tolerance," said Brennan of the "speedball" concoction. "Ketamine is something completely different. It's an anesthetic, a sedative and it has hallucinogenic properties as well."

Additionally, it's reported that a tusi "high" stays anywhere from one to three hours but could last as long as eight. Users have noted that the illegal drug intensifies their senses, makes them feel elated, and quickens heart rates. These observations vary due to the unknown makeup of each batch of the drugs.

The Side Effects Of Tusi

Like all street drugs, the side effects of tusi can be fatal. Factors including drug tolerance, physical stature, how much is used (and frequency), as well as what is in tusi can influence these harmful effects. Aside from the "happy high" that tusi provides, the downsides include confusion, stomach sickness, hallucinations, changes in breathing, a drop in body temperature, feeling agitated, or even seizures. Long-term use can also cause changes in your brain and permanent impairment of blood vessels. Cardiac arrests have also been reported, primarily caused by "excited delirium."

"The person who thinks they're getting cocaine and ends up getting a pretty strong dose of ketamine may be completely knocked out," Brennan said. "The effect on them is not going to be what they would've expected, and they may not be prepared in any way shape or form for that kind of reaction. It's dangerous." Further, prolonged tusi use can also result in depression, anxiety, personality shifts, and changes in sleep patterns.

Huge Drug Busts Are Increasing

Over the last few years, there have been increasing raids and arrests connected with pink cocaine. Reports state that California and New York were locations of crackdowns as the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America were monitored for four months this year. Over 140 pounds of tusi was seized during this time. The U.S. Coast Guard has been diligent in these patrols, capturing several illicit drugs, including tusi, worth upward of $2 billion on the streets.

The February and March busts resulted in the arrests of five people who face federal charges. The Coast Guard's 11th district commander, Rear Admiral Andrew Sugimoto, said in a statement, "The effort put in while interdicting more than 33,000 pounds of cocaine in a few weeks' time is unparalleled." He added, "We will continue our commitment to stopping these criminals and the vast amounts of drugs they attempt to bring into our country."

Meanwhile, Brennan detailed her first run-in with tusi when 51-year-old Carlos Asturias was arrested in January 2023. He was reportedly pulled over for a traffic stop and found to have 10 pounds of pink cocaine in a bag. However, further testing showed that the drug was pure ketamine.

Authorities Have Linked Tusi Trafficking To A Venezuelan Gang

Yesterday, it was reported out of Denver, Colorado, that a jewelry heist was connected to Tren de Argua, an infamous gang out of Venezuela. Several men were said to have held up the family-owned business at gunpoint, beating two women who worked at the location and dragging them by their hair. It's believed the same gang is also a major player in trafficking tusi into the U.S. Law enforcement officials also claim that the drug is moving quickly underground through clubs and concerts.

There is also speculation about a Mexican cartel distributing the drug as well. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in a threat examination, "The Mexican government has not disclosed the seizure of any tusi labs in Mexico, but the Sinaloa Cartel is capable of importing large quantities of ketamine from China to facilitate tusi production in Mexico." It is also believed that traffickers are organizing music events for the sole purpose of dispersing tusi to the masses.

A Teen Died After His Drink Was Spiked With Tusi