Chris Brown Files Emergency Motion To Protect Personal Information In $90 Million Dog Attack Lawsuit

BY Zachary Horvath 3.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tycoon Music Festival
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Chris Brown performs onstage during the Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Chris Brown has been battling this lawsuit involving his two ex-housekeepers since they filed back in 2021.

Chris Brown is an extremely successful and well-off musician. However, it seems like he's got endless stacks of lawsuits against him or other people. Today, we have received an update about his 2021 legal battle revolving around an alleged dog attack. Per AllHipHop, Chris Breezy is begging a Los Angeles court to keep private information sealed to protect his kids and family.

The "Yeah 3x" singer filed an emergency motion this past Friday (May 2) to get a protective order for his testimony. It includes the address of Chris Brown, as well as other personal information. In his legal rep's filing, they state, "Mr. Brown has historically had issues with intruders and trespassers on his property, a property at which not only he but also his minor children and other family members spend time. On one occasion, after having returned from a tour, Mr. Brown came home to a stranger who had broken into and was living in his house."

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Trade Scathing Shots In Diss Tracks: A Beef Timeline

Chris Brown Warner Bros. Lawsuit
Chris Brown The 11:11 Tour - Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 16: Chris Brown performs onstage during the 11:11 tour at Toyota Center on July 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

It continues, "These sorts of targeted break-ins not only constitute an 'unwarranted annoyance' but also threaten Mr. Brown’s and his family’s safety." Additionally, he has been advised to not respond to any inquiries that involve his Social Security number for obvious reasons.

The reason for this urgency is because the attorney of the housekeeper refused to keep the deposition enclosed. Maria Avila was the sister to file the suit against him, with $90 million in damages being sought out. She claims he didn't intervene even though he was in the home when Hades "mauled" her. The trial is set for February 2026.

Unfortunately, this is not the only suit that Brown is dealing with. He's been persistent in terms of going after Warner Bros. for $500 million. Overall, he's accusing them of defamation. Moreover, he claims their docuseries painted him as a "serial rapist and sexual abuser."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Just Beat the Case—Here Are The Hip-Hop Stars He Has Represented

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience Music Chris Brown's Tense $500 Million Defamation Suit Against Warner Bros. Namedrops Rihanna & Karrueche 3.8K
Chris Brown &amp; Lil Baby One of Them Ones Tour - Atlanta, GA Original Content Chris Brown’s $500M Lawsuit Lashes Out At "A History Of Violence": A Closer Look 2.0K
Chris Brown Housekeeper Mental Exam Dog Attack Pop Culture Chris Brown Wants His Ex-Housekeeper To Take Mental Exam Amid Dog Attack Trial 2.0K
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros For $500 Million Over Abuse Documentary 5.1K