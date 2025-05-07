Chris Brown is an extremely successful and well-off musician. However, it seems like he's got endless stacks of lawsuits against him or other people. Today, we have received an update about his 2021 legal battle revolving around an alleged dog attack. Per AllHipHop, Chris Breezy is begging a Los Angeles court to keep private information sealed to protect his kids and family.
The "Yeah 3x" singer filed an emergency motion this past Friday (May 2) to get a protective order for his testimony. It includes the address of Chris Brown, as well as other personal information. In his legal rep's filing, they state, "Mr. Brown has historically had issues with intruders and trespassers on his property, a property at which not only he but also his minor children and other family members spend time. On one occasion, after having returned from a tour, Mr. Brown came home to a stranger who had broken into and was living in his house."
Chris Brown Warner Bros. Lawsuit
It continues, "These sorts of targeted break-ins not only constitute an 'unwarranted annoyance' but also threaten Mr. Brown’s and his family’s safety." Additionally, he has been advised to not respond to any inquiries that involve his Social Security number for obvious reasons.
The reason for this urgency is because the attorney of the housekeeper refused to keep the deposition enclosed. Maria Avila was the sister to file the suit against him, with $90 million in damages being sought out. She claims he didn't intervene even though he was in the home when Hades "mauled" her. The trial is set for February 2026.
Unfortunately, this is not the only suit that Brown is dealing with. He's been persistent in terms of going after Warner Bros. for $500 million. Overall, he's accusing them of defamation. Moreover, he claims their docuseries painted him as a "serial rapist and sexual abuser."