Chris Brown has been battling this lawsuit involving his two ex-housekeepers since they filed back in 2021.

The reason for this urgency is because the attorney of the housekeeper refused to keep the deposition enclosed. Maria Avila was the sister to file the suit against him, with $90 million in damages being sought out. She claims he didn't intervene even though he was in the home when Hades "mauled" her. The trial is set for February 2026.

The "Yeah 3x" singer filed an emergency motion this past Friday (May 2) to get a protective order for his testimony. It includes the address of Chris Brown, as well as other personal information. In his legal rep's filing, they state, "Mr. Brown has historically had issues with intruders and trespassers on his property, a property at which not only he but also his minor children and other family members spend time. On one occasion, after having returned from a tour, Mr. Brown came home to a stranger who had broken into and was living in his house."

