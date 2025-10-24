Chris Brown Denies Fleeing After Housekeeper’s Dog Attack, Calls Lawsuit “Exaggerated”

BY Tallie Spencer 245 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Doo-Wop All R&amp;B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&amp;B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour Afterparty Hosted by Chris Brown at The Dome Atlanta on October 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Chris Brown has a different story than what his housekeeper is alleging.

Chris Brown is pushing back against allegations that he fled the scene after a housekeeper was mauled by one of his dogs at his Los Angeles home. In a sworn deposition filed as part of an ongoing civil case, the singer denied leaving Maria Avila “bleeding to death.” Additionally, he called her claims exaggerated. Furthermore, he asked the court to dismiss portions of her lawsuit, including her request for punitive damages and emotional distress compensation.

The incident dates back to December 12, 2020. Avila says she was viciously attacked by a large brown dog while taking out the trash on Brown’s property. Her lawsuit alleges that the Grammy-winning artist came outside, stood over her while talking on the phone, and then walked away as she bled profusely on the driveway. Avila says she required emergency surgery and now suffers from permanent damages. Some of what she alleges includes disfigurement, nerve damage, and partial blindness as a result of the attack.

Read More: Chris Brown Files Emergency Motion To Protect Personal Information In $90 Million Dog Attack Lawsuit

Chris Brown Denies Allegations
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Brown’s version of events paints a different picture. In his deposition, he claimed he neither saw blood nor heard Avila scream. Rather, he insisted he stayed at the scene long enough to ensure she was breathing before securing the dogs and notifying his security. “I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. And then from there, I ran and put the dogs away and yelled and told the security guard to come over,” Brown testified.

The artist’s legal team has filed a motion to strike Avila’s claims of intentional emotional distress. They are arguing there’s no evidence he acted with malice. The court has yet to issue a ruling. The case remains part of an active civil dispute tied to the 2020 attack.

If the judge allows the case to move forward, Brown could still face significant financial liability for the injuries alleged. This incident marks another legal challenge for the singer, who has spent years navigating lawsuits tied to his personal life and property incidents.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Just Beat the Case—Here Are The Hip-Hop Stars He Has Represented

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images Pop Culture Chris Brown Dog Attack Accuser Requests $1 Million Default Judgment: Report 3.4K
Tycoon Music Festival Music Chris Brown Files Emergency Motion To Protect Personal Information In $90 Million Dog Attack Lawsuit 4.3K
Chris Brown Housekeeper Mental Exam Dog Attack Pop Culture Chris Brown Wants His Ex-Housekeeper To Take Mental Exam Amid Dog Attack Trial 2.1K
Chris Brown Performs At The O2 Arena Music Chris Brown Faces New Lawsuit Over London Nightclub Altercation 1366
Comments 0