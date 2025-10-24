Chris Brown Denies Fleeing After Housekeeper’s Dog Attack, Calls Lawsuit “Exaggerated”

Chris Brown is pushing back against allegations that he fled the scene after a housekeeper was mauled by one of his dogs at his Los Angeles home. In a sworn deposition filed as part of an ongoing civil case, the singer denied leaving Maria Avila “bleeding to death.” Additionally, he called her claims exaggerated. Furthermore, he asked the court to dismiss portions of her lawsuit, including her request for punitive damages and emotional distress compensation.

The incident dates back to December 12, 2020. Avila says she was viciously attacked by a large brown dog while taking out the trash on Brown’s property. Her lawsuit alleges that the Grammy-winning artist came outside, stood over her while talking on the phone, and then walked away as she bled profusely on the driveway. Avila says she required emergency surgery and now suffers from permanent damages. Some of what she alleges includes disfigurement, nerve damage, and partial blindness as a result of the attack.

Chris Brown Denies Allegations

However, Brown’s version of events paints a different picture. In his deposition, he claimed he neither saw blood nor heard Avila scream. Rather, he insisted he stayed at the scene long enough to ensure she was breathing before securing the dogs and notifying his security. “I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. And then from there, I ran and put the dogs away and yelled and told the security guard to come over,” Brown testified.

The artist’s legal team has filed a motion to strike Avila’s claims of intentional emotional distress. They are arguing there’s no evidence he acted with malice. The court has yet to issue a ruling. The case remains part of an active civil dispute tied to the 2020 attack.