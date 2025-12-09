Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Gets A Release Date

BY Ben Atkinson 183 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
virgil-abloh-x-air-jordan-1-alaska-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 “Alaska,” once an rare sample, now has an expected release date and showcases a clean Off-White design.

Virgil Abloh’s impact on sneaker culture hasn’t slowed down at all. One of his most talked-about unreleased projects is finally getting its moment. The Air Jordan 1 “Alaska,” a sample that’s been floating around in grainy photos and early leaks for years, now has an official release date.

This pair was part of Virgil’s continued push on the AJ1 after the massive success of the Off-White “Chicago” and “UNC.” It never made it into The Ten, but it always felt like a design he wanted out in the world.

The “Alaska” theme leans into a cold, frosted look. Icy blue tones, soft cream panels, light translucency, and all the Off-White details are here. You get exposed foam, deconstructed construction, floating Swooshes, Helvetica text, and the familiar zip tie.

It’s a calmer, cleaner take on a silhouette that helped define modern sneaker collaborations. People have been waiting a long time for this shoe to move from rumor to reality. Now that a date is set, hype is guaranteed.

Overall, any Virgil Jordan release arrives with weight, but this one hits differently because it felt like it might never surface. The “Alaska” AJ1 finally steps out of the samples and into a real drop, and there’s no question it’s going to move fast.

Read More: Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” Gets Release Date

Off White Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” features a light, icy color palette with soft blue and cream tones. The upper mixes smooth leather, mesh, and exposed foam details.

Also the Swoosh appears detached in classic Off-White style. Helvetica text sits on the medial side in black. The midsole uses a subtle aged tint for a vintage feel. Blue stitching and a matching zip tie add contrast.

Further the tongue is padded and unfinished, giving the shoe a raw look and the design blends Virgil’s deconstructed approach with a winter-inspired theme. It feels simple at first but reveals more details the longer you look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they drop.

Read More: Rumored Release Date For The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers In Hand Images Of The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Surface 3.4K
virgil-abloh-archive-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Alaska Brings Virgil Abloh's Vision Back Into Focus 23.9K
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Finally Set For 2026 Release 1199
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Gets New Timing 6.6K
Comments 0