Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Gets A Release Date

Virgil Abloh’s impact on sneaker culture hasn’t slowed down at all. One of his most talked-about unreleased projects is finally getting its moment. The Air Jordan 1 “Alaska,” a sample that’s been floating around in grainy photos and early leaks for years, now has an official release date.

This pair was part of Virgil’s continued push on the AJ1 after the massive success of the Off-White “Chicago” and “UNC.” It never made it into The Ten, but it always felt like a design he wanted out in the world.

The “Alaska” theme leans into a cold, frosted look. Icy blue tones, soft cream panels, light translucency, and all the Off-White details are here. You get exposed foam, deconstructed construction, floating Swooshes, Helvetica text, and the familiar zip tie.

It’s a calmer, cleaner take on a silhouette that helped define modern sneaker collaborations. People have been waiting a long time for this shoe to move from rumor to reality. Now that a date is set, hype is guaranteed.

Overall, any Virgil Jordan release arrives with weight, but this one hits differently because it felt like it might never surface. The “Alaska” AJ1 finally steps out of the samples and into a real drop, and there’s no question it’s going to move fast.

The Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” features a light, icy color palette with soft blue and cream tones. The upper mixes smooth leather, mesh, and exposed foam details.

Also the Swoosh appears detached in classic Off-White style. Helvetica text sits on the medial side in black. The midsole uses a subtle aged tint for a vintage feel. Blue stitching and a matching zip tie add contrast.

Further the tongue is padded and unfinished, giving the shoe a raw look and the design blends Virgil’s deconstructed approach with a winter-inspired theme. It feels simple at first but reveals more details the longer you look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they drop.