Marlon Wayans and 50 Cent continued to trade shots on social media on Tuesday, attempting to expose one another with embarrassing pictures. Wayans posted an image of 50 Cent and Diddy in a hot tub together, which was created using artificial intelligence. "Just for the record… Bro… let’s correct the narratives Curtis. Rub a dub dub. STOP," he captioned the post.

50 fired back by clarifying that the image was AI and shared photos from Wayans' Pride-themed photoshoot in support of the LGBTQ+ community. "Diddy got this fool trying to get at me, LOL. No AI that’s ya vibe boy. Keep my name out ya mouth!" 50 said.

Fans have been taking sides in the comments section of both posts. "You CANNOT hurt the feelings of a man who’s been shot 9 times, Marlon, remember that…" one user responded to Wayans. Another wrote to 50: "He literally took these to support his child you not finna make us hate Marlon."

Why Are Marlon Wayans & 50 Cent Beefing?

The drama began when Marlon Wayans criticized 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Appearing on REAL 92.3 LA, the comedian argued that 50's "kicking a man when he's down."

"You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he explained when asked about the documentary. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action."

50 responded to Wayans with a picture of him from his iconic 2004 film, White Chicks. "Keep my name out your mouth boy," he captioned the post.