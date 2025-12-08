Gene Deal Claps Back At Misa Hylton For Calling Him Out Over New Diddy Documentary

Opening Statements Begin In Sean Combs Trial
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Misa Hylton arrives for the continuation of the jury selection phase of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattand Federal coiurt on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn New York since his arrest last September and has pleaded not guilty on all charges. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
The back and forth comes in the wake of Netflix putting out the new documentary about Diddy, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Gene Deal has responded to Misa Hylton's recent message on social media, in which she complained that she's been dealing with harassment because he cast doubt on the paternity of her and Diddy's son, Justin Combs. Deal, who previously served as a bodyguard for Diddy, discussed the accusation during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. The drama comes amid renewed interest in the allegations surrounding Diddy due to 50 Cent’s new documentary for Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“I saw that today. Somebody sent me that sh*t today, man,” Deal said of Hylton's post. “And my whole thing about it is, Misa, how am I harassing you? I’ve never harassed you. I’ve always been a protector of you so far, until now.”

From there, he argued that it was never his responsibility to deny the rumors that Anthony “Wolf” Jones was allegedly Justin's real father. “For you to go and try to snake that whole situation and saying I’m the reason why you being harassed. No. Your ex [Diddy] is the reason why you being harassed," he said. "Misa is mad at me and upset with me because I didn’t clarify that. It wasn’t for me to clarify. Misa, I ain’t harassed you not one time.”

Read More: Misa Hylton Calls Out Diddy's Bodyguard For Doubting Justin Combs' Paternity

Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

As for Hylton's since-deleted post, she wrote, as caught by The Shade Room: "Anyone who knows me knows I'm a private person, and it pains me that I even have to post this. The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking. The truth is: the public is being misled about me and my child, we've been dragged into something we never asked for... a cruel game built on rumors and agendas."

Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, last week. 50 Cent served as the executive producer, while Alex Stapleton directed the series. It features tons of celebrity appearances from Mark Curry, Al. B Sure, Aubrey O’Day, and more.

Diddy's team has already responded to the allegations presented in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they labeled the project a "hit piece." “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece," they wrote. "Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

Read More: Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Makes Bold Claim About 50 Cent's Documentary Footage

