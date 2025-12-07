50 Cent Suggests He Did ABC Interview Just So Diddy Could See It In Prison

50 Cent has denied that his Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has any personal vendetta to it, but he can't help taking every chance he can to seek attention from the Bad Boy mogul. His executive production for the docuseries has led to a lot of debate, but 50 wants Sean Combs to hear his explanations directly.

The Queens star took to Instagram to share an unsourced claim about 50 Cent's recent interview talking about The Reckoning. "Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it's one of the few stations they're allowed to watch in prison. He's a menace," the post read. "I thought about it, what’s wrong with that ?" 50 captioned his repost.

As for what he said in the interview, he called Puff Daddy his "favorite villain" but denied claims that they have any personal issues. "I don't know him to be tough," Fif shared. "Like, we haven't even had problems. Me and him. They all say we've had beef for 20 years, but I have hired both of his sons for different projects that I worked on. Two different television shows, Quincy [Brown] and Justin [Combs]. So I don't have that energy towards him where we were trying to hurt each other. When other people pointed out those situations, like that he was dangerous, then I said, 'Oh, okay.' I had to take it in, but we never got there."

50 Cent Interview On Diddy Documentary

Elsewhere, 50 Cent told GQ there's no Diddy beef, at least not in the personal sense. "If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on," he told the outlet, explaining his belief that Combs' status made others fearful of speaking out. "There’s no place for me, I didn’t make the docuseries. I got the best possible people to make one. That’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching. [...] If it was [my agenda], I would’ve focused on the fact that you’re the only man in jail for transporting male sex workers."

50 Cent also claimed Diddy sent him flowers, but this is probably just another troll. We'll see if Puff ever confirms that he got to see 50's interview behind bars.